Todd and Julie Chrisley’s release dates get moved up — Here’s when they get out of prison

Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been in separate federal prisons since January 2023.

The couple was initially sentenced to 19 years behind bars, with Todd serving 12 and Julie seven.

While they are working on appeals, it is still believed they would serve almost all of their sentences since they were federal crimes they were convicted of.

However, it appears something has changed for the couple.

Todd and Julie have updated release dates and are closer than initially thought.

The reason behind the updated dates remains unclear, but something is happening for the Chrisleys.

According to the Inmate Locator, Todd Chrisley will be released in January 2033. That would be a decade from when he entered the Florida federal prison.

That gives Todd two fewer years to serve, which is quite a chunk of sentence removed.

Julie’s time was also shortened.

She was due to be released in January 2030 after completing her seven-year sentence.

Her updated release is October 2028, a little over a year before her initial date.

Savannah Chrisley is holding everything down

While Todd and Julie Chrisley are in federal prison, Savannah Chrisley is holding down everything. She is Grayson and Chloe Chrisley’s guardian.

Savannah visits her parents frequently, as does her brother, Chase Chrisley.

They have made it their mission to spread awareness about their parents’ living conditions in prison while also noting they weren’t expecting it to be a hotel. From no air conditioning during one of the hottest summers on record in the country to vermin running in the dorms, some of their concerns are health issues, too.

While the updated release dates didn’t include additional information, Savannah will likely address things on her podcast Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley. She often addresses the family dynamics and has her brothers on as guests.

Updates about Todd and Julie come from Savannah and Chase when they have information to report. They are both hopeful that an appeal will be able to overturn the convictions and bring their parents home.

However, updated release dates are a step in the right direction. The Chrisleys will be experiencing a difficult holiday season, as it will be the first without Todd and Julie.

Savannah Chrisley will continue to take care of things for Grayson and Chloe as they experience the holidays without their parents, too.