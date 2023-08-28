Chase Chrisley will be ‘spreading a lot of awareness’ surrounding parents’ incarceration

Chrisley Knows Best star Chase Chrisley is ready to spread awareness.

He and Savannah Chrisley will star in a new reality TV series that will chronicle their day-to-day lives, including visits to see their parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, in federal prison.

Savannah talked about the upcoming series, but Chase put things into perspective during his first interview post-breakup.

The siblings have talked about the prison conditions where their parents are serving their time — and they aren’t good.

Their goal is to spread awareness about what is happening in these facilities and to use their platform in a way where real changes could be made.

Chase is serious about what’s coming next.

Chase Chrisley discusses ‘spreading awareness’

While talking to former The Bachelorette lead Rachel Lindsay (an Extra correspondent), Chase Chrisley gave a little more detail about the upcoming reality show his family will participate in.

The Chrisley Knows Best star revealed that he and his sister, Savannah Chrisley, will share their everyday lives with viewers. It will include aspects of interacting with their parents, raising Grayson and Chloe Chrisley, and how their lives have changed.

One of the most important things is the living conditions where their parents are housed.

When Rachel asked how his parents were doing, Chase replied, “They’re hanging in there. It’s a terrible situation. The conditions are awful, and if you read all these headlines, they say the polar opposite, but it is not the truth, and we’re going to be spreading a lot of awareness to that as well.”

Both Chase and Savannah Chrisley had mentioned their parents having no air in their facilities amid record-breaking temperatures across the country.

He told Rachel, “Everyone has this perception that my parents are in this country club prison, and that’s just not the case at all. My mom’s sitting up there with no air, and my dad’s facility has no air. They both have black mold, and lead-based paint, the roof is falling in on both facilities. So it’s just, it’s just a lie.”

Chase Chrisley is dating again

Chase Chrisley is single after breaking off his engagement to Emmy Medders. The couple had been together for some time, leading to the proposal.

However, things weren’t working, and the couple split. Chase said, “Everything happens for a reason. God’s got a plan. And I think God heard conversations that I didn’t hear. He saw things I didn’t see and moved her on her way, and I could not be more thankful.”

The Chrisley Knows Best star revealed he is dating again but didn’t elaborate on whether he has a girlfriend or has been seeing different people.

It will be interesting to see if Savannah Chrisley or Chase bring anyone they are seeing on the show. He mentioned their circle is closed now, so that may not happen.

While Chase didn’t give any info on whether they have begun filming or a possible timeframe for a premiere, it seems both he and Savannah are ready to expose their truth and show viewers what their lives are like now.