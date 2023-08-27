Savannah Chrisley reveals visitation day with Julie Chrisley is ‘tough’

Savannah Chrisley is honest about visiting her parents in federal prison.

The Chrisley Knows Best star visited her mom, Julie Chrisley, in the Kentucky prison where she is serving her time over the weekend.

She accompanied the share with a few moments and videos the two shared over the years.

It hasn’t been easy for Savannah since her parents both reported in mid-January to serve their combined sentence of 19 years.

Julie will serve seven years in Kentucky, while Todd Chrisley is serving 12 years in a Florida prison.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The situation hasn’t been easy, but Savannah is doing the best with what she has.

Savannah Chrisley shares the challenges of visitation day

Savannah Chrisley took to her Instagram stories to reveal how hard visitation day can be, especially with her mom, Julie Chrisley.

While her story was accompanied by videos and photos of her and her mom, highlighting their bond, the text at the top let followers know how difficult things were for her.

The reality TV star wrote, “Visitation days are tough sometimes…coming home without the one you love is heartbreaking [crying emoji] [red heart] always gonna need my mama.”

Savannah Chrisley revealed visitation days are tough. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley reveals new reality TV venture

With everything happening in her life, Savannah Chrisley and her family are working on a new reality TV adventure.

No details have been shared yet about what the show will be titled or when it will debut, but it will include Savannah, Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley, and Nanny Faye.

Savannah promised it would be an authentic look into life without her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley. She and Chase switch off visiting their mom and dad, and Savannah usually takes the kids with her to see them.

With school back in session, Savannah stepped into the role of school mom for Chloe, and Chase showed up for his little sister, too. It’s a joint effort with the family; even Nanny Faye helps when she can.

This is the family’s new normal and will last several years until Julie is released from prison.

Savannah has stepped up for her family and is ensuring she is doing her absolute best in her mom’s absence. She hasn’t slowed down since her parents turned themselves in in January. With the big holidays coming up, it will be hard for Savannah as she navigates them without her mom and dad.