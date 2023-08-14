Savannah Chrisley reveals ‘the time was right’ as new reality show gets underway

The Chrisleys are back! Well, most of them, anyway.

Savannah Chrisley and her brother, Chase Chrisley, are teaming up with fan-favorite Nanny Faye Chrisley to film a new reality TV series to continue their story.

Chrisley Knows Best ended earlier this year after 10 seasons. The Chrisleys debuted in 2014 and took the reality television world by storm.

Despite Todd and Julie Chrisley serving federal time, Savannah and Chase are ready to give fans a look inside their family dynamic as they learn to adjust to life without their parents.

Their younger siblings, Grayson and Chloe Chrisley, will also be a part of the series as Savannah navigates life as their guardian.

Now the family is back and ready to tell their story on their terms.

Savannah Chrisley reveals the ‘time was right’ to film again

Savannah Chrisley spoke exclusively to People, revealing that she is sure that the production company she is working with will find the perfect place for the series to air.

She said, “We couldn’t have found better partners in Scout Productions. Their ability to balance popular culture and empathy through authentic storytelling is unrivaled and I know they’re going to find the right home for this next chapter of our lives.”

It was also noted that the family is happy to be back.

The Chrisley Knows Best star said, “The time was right to share our story.”

Things appear to be getting off the ground, and Savannah has been teasing a new show for quite some time. She wrapped the second season of Stars on Mars, and things appear to be returning to a routine as Chloe is back in school.

Lindsie Chrisley will not be a part of the upcoming series

Savannah and Chase Chrisley’s older sister, Lindsie Chrisley, will not be a part of the new series.

She and her younger siblings have a contentious relationship, especially with her and Savannah. She revealed that the sisters were taught to fight one another growing up.

Lindsie has seemingly left reality TV in the past, but she remains connected to her grandmother, Nanny Faye. She talks about her on the podcast she hosts but is seemingly happy living her own life away from the cameras.

It’s unclear whether she will be mentioned while filming, but it’s unlikely, given the state of her relationship with Savannah.

There’s no tentative date when the new series will air or which network will pick it up.