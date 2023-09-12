Savannah Chrisley admits to being ‘entitled’ before parents’ legal issues

Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley is getting real about how her life has changed since taking over guardianship of her brother, Grayson Chrisley, and sister, Chloe Chrisley.

She went from two reality TV shows to almost nothing amid her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley’s legal issues.

Savannah admitted to spending her money fast and not worrying about not having it in the future.

There were no considerations about what would happen if the money dried up or more work didn’t come. She was living her best life until she wasn’t.

These days, Savannah is raising her siblings and doing what her mom, Julie, would typically be doing with Grayson and Chloe.

Sign up for our newsletter!

So much has changed for the blonde beauty; she sees it as a wake-up call.

Savannah Chrisley opens up about reality check

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Savannah Chrisley revealed how much has changed since she had to step up for her siblings.

The Chrisley Knows Best star was spending her money wild and free before everything went down, and Todd and Julie Chrisley went to prison.

Savannah took over guardianship of Grayson and Chloe, and things changed.

She told the outlet, “I feel like God never gives you more than you can bear. I feel like what is happening right now is exactly what I needed to not be this spoiled, entitled whatever, because what’s happening now is testing who I am as a person. It took away a lot of things. For about a year anything work-wise disappeared.”

Savannah Chrisley has found someone special

While things in the love life department may be tough for Chase Chrisley following his failed engagement to Emmy Medders, things for Savannah Chrisley are looking up.

The Growing Up Chrisley star revealed that she is dating someone but didn’t disclose any information. His identity will be revealed when the new show she is working on debuts.

Savannah revealed another reality show in the works, and it will be much different than Chrisley Knows Best. The family will have more control over what is shown, and it will be more authentic.

She plans to show what life is like as a single parent raising two kids and talk about what’s happening with her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, noting, “For the first time, we’ll actually be allowed to touch on the legal matters and be outspoken about that.”

It has been a life-changing couple of years for Savannah Chrisley, but she believes it’s making her a better person.