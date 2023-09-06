Savannah Chrisley has ‘I told you so’ moment with Chase Chrisley after breakup with Emmy Medders

Savannah Chrisley got candid with her brother, Chase Chrisley.

He was a guest on the latest episode of her Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast.

The conversation about his split from Emmy Medders was a hot topic, and Savannah didn’t back down or sugarcoat things for Chase’s sake.

A few weeks ago, Chase confirmed his split from Emmy but didn’t elaborate on what led to the engagement ending.

Savannah likely had an inkling that this was how things would end as she rattled off the things she noticed about their relationship, including the lack of respect Chase had for Emmy at times.

Even though Savannah was right, it doesn’t make it any less sad.

Savannah Chrisley reveals she told Chase Chrisley not to get engaged ‘too soon’

On the most recent episode of Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, Chase Chrisley sat down with his sister as they addressed some of the current things happening within their family.

His split from Emmy Medders was a topic of conversation, and Savannah had an “I told you so” moment with her big brother.

Savannah said, “I told you so. I told you, ‘Don’t get engaged too soon. Don’t do it!’ And you did it.’”

She also talked about not getting along great with Emmy, mentioning the time Chase’s now ex-fiancee yelled at Savannah on the phone. It was then that she was “done.”

Emmy’s intentions were also questioned, and things moved rather quickly. However, there are no ill feelings towards Emmy from the siblings. It was just not meant to be between her and Chase.

Savannah and Chase Chrisley team up for new reality show

With the ending of Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley, followers missed seeing the siblings together on-screen.

They revealed they are working on another reality TV show. It will include Nanny Faye Chrisley and their younger siblings, Grayson and Chloe Chrisley.

Things have changed significantly since Todd and Julie Chrisley reported to prison earlier this year. With the big holiday season approaching, it will be filled with firsts for the entire family. Savannah has stepped up to raise her younger siblings, ensuring they have the best of the best.

Savannah and Chase also promised to spread awareness about conditions in federal prisons after visiting their parents and seeing what life is like behind those bars.

They have called out the facilities for not having air conditioning as temperatures across the country reached record highs for long periods. There were also reports of black mold and vermin in the prisoners’ facilities.

Details about the show are murky, but once a network picks it up or puts it on the lineup, there will likely be a big announcement. A production company is already working with the Chrisleys, so it’s getting off the ground.