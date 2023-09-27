Lindsie Chrisley seemingly hints Nic Kerdiles’ family doesn’t want Chrisley association

Over the weekend, Nic Kerdiles tragically died in a motorcycle accident in Nashville.

He was previously engaged to Savannah Chrisley, and despite calling off their engagement, they dated on and off for a while.

Savannah spoke out about his death and penned a sweet tribute with photos of them during their years-long relationship.

Her brothers, Kyle, Chase, and Grayson Chrisley, commented on the loss, revealing how close Nic was to the family and how they viewed him as another brother.

Lindsie Chrisley didn’t comment on Nic’s death until someone called her out for not saying anything.

And those who have been following the drama between Lindsie and Savannah wouldn’t have expected her to acknowledge Nic’s passing at all.

Lindsie Chrisley hints the Kerdiles family didn’t want Chrisley association

Lindsie Chrisley spoke on her Instagram Story about Nic Kerdiles and his untimely death.

She included a comment that called out another commenter for referring to Nic as “Savannah’s ex” and not by his name. They also doubled down with Lindsie not needing to make a public comment.

The eldest Chrisley daughter wrote, “I had zero intentions on publicly commenting on this. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. I’ve seen several things about his family wanting no association and for that, I respect that decision and hope for them to find peace in their hearts and hope they are given the proper space to grieve.”

Lindsie Chrisley talks about Nic Kerdiles. Pic credit: @lindsiechrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles had difficult times

Lindsie Chrisley mentioned she saw “several things” about his family wanting “no association” regarding the Chrisleys and Nic Kerdiles’ death.

Savannah Chrisley and Nic had some tough times together, including an incident made public after she made a 911 call about her ex and his suicidal moment. She and her father, Todd Chrisley, did a live with Nic and spoke out about mental health. They also blasted the media for making the call public.

It would be understandable for the Kerdiles family to be upset, as many reports about Nic’s passing linked him to Savannah. However, aside from his time in the NHL playing for the Anaheim Ducks, many people were introduced to him through Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley.

There may have also been some bad blood between his family and Savannah, but the reality TV star revealed that Nic was still there for her despite their breakup. He even rode with her when Todd Chrisley reported to serve his time in federal prison earlier this year.

One thing is for sure, though. There is bad blood between Lindsie and Savannah.