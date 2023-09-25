Savannah Chrisley shares beautiful tribute to Nic Kerdiles following his tragic death

It’s been a tough weekend for Savannah Chrisley.

Her ex-fiance, Nic Kerdiles, died following a motorcycle accident in Nashville.

Savannah and Nic had a public relationship, much of which played out on Chrisley Knows Best. From the funny moments to the proposal, several special memories will live on because of the reality TV show.

Nic wasn’t just her boyfriend-turned-fiance, though. As Kyle Chrisley said during his tribute to the former hockey player, he was a part of the Chrisley family.

The Chrisley Knows Best star acknowledged Nic’s tragic passing over the weekend, but she shared a lengthier tribute filled with photos of the two and words that flowed from her heart.

Despite not being together, it seemed Savannah still loved Nic very much.

Savannah Chrisley shares photos of herself and Nic Kerdiles

On Instagram, Savannah Chrisley put together a montage of pictures from the years she spent with Nic Kerdiles.

It was set to the song Show Me Around by Carly Pearce, perfect for the circumstances surrounding the montage.

Savannah wrote a lengthy caption, which began with, “Nicolas Henry Stephan Kerdiles… I wish you could see all the people that are showing up and loving you right now. I can see that grin of yours so clearly. You left such a mark on this world and it’s so empty without you…”

She mentioned continuing to text his phone, hoping for a response, something she said during her earlier tribute to him, too.

They met when she was 20 and he was 23. Young love is what they shared through the ups and downs. Savannah and Nic were a part of each other’s lives for six years, even though they were no longer romantically involved.

Their photos showed their happy times, something she will treasure for the years to come.

Savannah wrote to close out the post, “We learned how to love together. We learned how to be adults and entrepreneurs and professionals. We tried new foods, explored new cities, and created so many memories along the way.Our time in San Diego will always be unforgettable to me. It’s where we began…And I so badly wish I could hop on a flight and you be there waiting on me.”

The Chrisleys loved Nic Kerdiles

There was never any doubt that Todd and Julie Chrisley approved of Nic Kerdiles for their daughter.

Savannah Chrisley and Nic spent a lot of time around her parents and siblings, and everyone got along really well.

Chase and Grayson Chrisley both penned tributes to Nic, revealing they loved him. Kyle Chrisley confirmed Todd thought the world of him, and Savannah mentioned how much her ex enjoyed Julie’s carrot cake.

Their relationship was special, and despite all the ups and downs, Nic showed up for Savannah and the Chrisleys’ when it mattered most. He was an ally throughout the trial and sentencing and was along for the ride when Todd had to report to federal prison in January.

Savannah Chrisley revealed Nic Kerdiles was with her when Todd Chrisley reported to prison. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Nic will be missed by the Chrisleys, but most of all, by Savannah.