Savannah Chrisley calls out Bobby Bones: ‘I will meet you where you came for me’

Savannah Chrisley isn’t holding back when it comes to celebrities and their comments about her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley.

The Chrisley Knows Best star took on Bobby Bones after he referenced her parents and their convictions.

He mentioned that once somebody is convicted and found guilty, they can be called “guilty.”

That did not sit right with Savannah, who is adamant that her parents were wrongfully convicted. She has been asking everyone to do their own research and not putting up with the negativity surrounding her parents.

Savannah has taken on the role of head of the family in her parents’ absence. She is responsible for her teenage brother, Grayson, and her niece/adopted sister, Chloe.

When responding to Bobby, Savannah made sure her words were poignant.

Savannah Chrisley puts Bobby Bones on blast

After hearing about what Bobby Bones said on his show, Savannah Chrisley went to her Instagram Story to make sure he (and the world) knew how she felt.

The reality TV star offered to “sit down and chat” with Bobby if he wanted to discuss her parents’ case. Savannah went on to talk about how many people were in prison for wrongful convictions, which according to what she wrote, is four to six percent.

Savannah Chrisley didn’t mince her words. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

She ended the message with her snarky side, saying, “All I ask is for mutual respect and decency. But for now I will meet you where you came for me. Let’s sit and chat!”

Why are Todd and Julie Chrisley in prison?

Todd and Julie Chrisley are both serving time in federal prison after being convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud.

Their convictions were handed down in June, and the couple was sentenced just ahead of Thanksgiving. Then they learned Todd would spend 12 years behind bars and Julie would serve seven.

The couple reported in mid-January. Todd is in a Florida prison, while Julie is in a federal medical prison in Kentucky.

Savannah Chrisley has stood behind her parents throughout the entire ordeal, even preparing for the possibility they would be taken into custody at their sentencing hearing. That was not the case, though. Instead, they were allowed to spend the holidays with their children and report in January.

The Chrisley Knows Best stars are working on the appeal process in hopes of having their convictions overturned. They had requested that they be given house arrest while they awaited the results of the appeal. However, that was denied.

As she navigates the upcoming months and years of her siblings’ lives, Savannah is making it clear she won’t stand for anyone talking negatively about her parents.