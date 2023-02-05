Savannah Chrisley took time out of her busy day to share a throwback photo.

The reality TV star donned her long blonde ponytail and her perfectly-tanned skin.

While Savannah didn’t share where the photo was taken, it was somewhere sunny and warm.

She appeared to be dressed for a tennis match but without a racket.

Savannah leaned against a glass table, showing off the neon purple shirt she paired with a white miniskirt and orange sneakers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

With everything going on in her life, sharing a throwback to brighter days isn’t shocking.

Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley is parenting Grayson and Chloe Chrisley

It’s been just a few weeks since Todd and Julie Chrisley reported to federal prison to begin serving their sentences. Todd is in Florida, while Julie is in Kentucky.

Savannah Chrisley is the guardian of her brother Grayson, and her niece/adopted sister, Chloe. Julie is serving seven years and will miss her son’s high school milestones, but she will be released before Chloe turns 18. Todd is serving 12 years and will miss a decade of his children’s lives.

At 25, she is working on ensuring her siblings get to school, do what they are required to, and manage their home as their mother would. It’s a lot to take on, especially under the circumstances and stressors the reality of the situation has put on her. Savannah opened up about the comments she gets regarding her parents and what they were convicted for, revealing they get a lot of hate.

Savannah is no longer filming reality TV but is focused on raising her siblings.

Sassy by Savannah

Savannah Chrisley has built her own company from the ground up with the support of her family and friends.

Sassy by Savannah launched in 2020, and since then, it’s grown into a successful business.

She offers makeup, skincare, accessories, and more. The products have good reviews, and the website is very user-friendly.

Savannah took her time to produce products she could be proud of and feel confident wearing. The reality TV star often models the brand herself, sharing it on her social media pages.

When asked why she created Sassy by Savannah, she answered, “I developed a beauty brand because I have always been a lover of ALL things beauty. I have also been passionate about for the cause of empowering young girls to become strong, confident and beautiful in their own right. I learned from an early age that beauty comes in all colors, shapes, sizes, and age. My brand will first and foremost be inclusive and attainable to all.”

As she continues to grow her company, Savannah always has Chloe in her mind. Now that she is raising her, everything about her choices and decisions will affect her.