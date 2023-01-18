Savannah Chrisley vows to ‘forever fight’ as Julie Chrisley begins prison sentence

Savannah Chrisley will “forever fight” for her mom, Julie Chrisley. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley is beginning a new phase in her life after her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, began serving their federal prison sentences.

The Chrisley Knows Best star now has custody of her 16-year-old brother, Grayson Chrisley, and her 10-year-old niece/adopted sister, Chloe Chrisley.

Todd is serving 12 years in a federal prison in Florida. Despite initial reports that Julie would serve her seven years in another prison in Florida, she reported to FMC Lexington in Kentucky. It is administrative security federal medical center with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp.

There are appeals in the process, but while the appeal processes continue and the possibility of another trial is determined, the reality TV couple will remain behind bars.

As Savannah embarks on her next phase in life as the matriarch in Julie’s absence, she sent a reminder that she will “forever fight” for her mom.

Savannah wrote her first statement since her parents reported to prison: “Will forever fight for this smile [heart emoji] I love you mama.”

Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley wanted to put her life on hold while her parents serve time

A lot is happening right now for the Chrisley family. Savannah Chrisley is making big decisions for her siblings. Todd and Julie Chrisley are behind bars serving federal prison sentences, Chase Chrisley is engaged to be married, and Nanny Faye battled bladder cancer.

It’s been a very long few years, and Savannah wanted to put her life on hold until her parents returned home. She talked about it with her soon-to-be-sister-in-law, Emmy Medders, on her Unlocked podcast. However, Todd told her not to do that.

Savannah said, “Dad was like, ‘I may not be here in front of you, but I’m still alive. I’m still fighting. You don’t have to live a day without speaking to me.'”

While she has kept her dating life private following her split from Nic Kerdiles, she and Nic allowed their relationship to be chronicled on Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley. It was a lot of breakups and makeups, but it looks like they may be done for good now, despite Nic still being on good terms with her family.

What’s next for Savanah Chrisley?

Much of her focus will likely be on raising Chloe and Grayson. Savannah Chrisley and Chloe have an incredibly close relationship, which makes taking over the parental role much more manageable.

Savannah has been the one who has spoken the most about her parents’ situation. She asked her listeners to do their own research when talking about their case.

The family was hoping for home confinement for Julie while she served her time, but the judge didn’t go for it. Savannah has been her mom’s champion forever, always talking about how brave she is and was, specifically during her breast cancer journey.

It will be a big deal for Savannah as she moves on with her life and works to fight for the justice she believes her parents deserve. She has a support system in place, and hopefully, she will open up more about her thoughts and feelings on her podcast.

For now, she vows to “forever fight” for her mama.

