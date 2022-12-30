Savannah Chrisley looked fabulous in zebra print and leather. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley is enjoying some time out before she settles into life as the mom of a teenage boy and a preteen girl.

The Chrisley Knows Best star has a challenging year ahead of her, and it looks like she found time to let loose before 2023 blares in like a train.

Wearing a printed top and some tight leather (or pleather) pants, Savannah took time to stop and take a bathroom selfie, showing off her chic outfit.

Her hair was parted on the side and then swept into an updo. She had a zebra-printed purse to match her top, pulling everything together nicely.

It’s unclear where Savannah was, but the smile on her face and the light in her eyes revealed she was enjoying her time out.

Savannah is a fashionista through and through, and that has become one of her passions.

January brings sorrow for Chrisley family

Todd and Julie Chrisley are set to report to federal prison in mid-January, leaving Savannah Chrisley to care for her brother, Grayson Chrisley, and her niece, Chloe Chrisley, in their absence.

It will be seven years before Julie is finished serving her sentence and 12 years before Todd finishes his. They will report to Florida to serve their time, and their home base is in Nashville.

The new year will bring some very tough moments for the family, especially as Savannah is left to raise the kids and Chase Chrisley is engaged to be married. There’s also Nanny Faye to consider, and her home base is still in Georgia.

With all of that going on, Savannah is likely enjoying some much-needed time with friends, as her life will drastically change in a matter of weeks.

Savannah Chrisley runs Sassy by Savannah

There has been speculation about how Savannah Chrisley would support Grayson and Chloe, given what her parents were convicted of earlier this year.

Not to worry, though. Savannah has been a hard worker for her entire life. Not only did she make money by appearing on Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley, but she also runs her own makeup company, Sassy by Savannah.

Savannah developed the brand due to her love of all things beauty-related. As a young girl, she competed in pageants and learned about makeup and products.

This brand was developed to empower young girls and make them feel confident and stunning. Savannah worked hard to make her brand a reality, and so far, it seems like it is a hit with consumers.

Chrisley Knows Best will return in 2023.