Sandra Diaz-Twine said she was ‘hurt’ by how Traitors 2 ended

The Traitors 2 featured Sandra Diaz-Twine as one of two women from Survivor.

While Parvati Shallow was brought on as a Traitor by Dan Gheesling from Big Brother and Phaedra Parks from RHOA, Sandra played hard as a Faithful.

Sandra also did well by playing herself close to people she suspected of being Traitors. It almost got her to the end.

Sandra was one of the key people in getting Dan, Parvati, and Phaedra eliminated from the game. This was done while ending her Survivor feud with Parvati and developing a friendship with Phaedra.

Future players may view Sandra’s strategy as one that could work, but her downfall was that she didn’t continue fostering her relationship with one particular Faithful.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Peacock viewers watched as Sandra got turned on by someone she considered a friend in the castle. And it has had a lasting impact on her.

Sandra reacts to MJ turning on her in Scotland

With the cast down to the last five people, Mercedes “MJ” Javid from Shahs of Sunset wouldn’t believe that Kate Chastain was a Traitor. MJ then voted to Banish Sandra, joining the other people at the Roundtable.

In a new interview, Sandra was asked to share her thoughts about MJ getting spurned by Trishelle Cannatella and Chris “CT” Tamburello on the final vote. They voted to eliminate MJ when it was down to just three people. And MJ was upset despite doing the same thing to Sandra earlier in the day.

“She was upset. But here’s the deal: I get it. Because she’s not a gamer. She doesn’t know what it’s like to be voted out or get sent packing on Big Brother [or Survivor] when they vote you out and you’re evicted. So she doesn’t know what it’s like to get taken out of a game,” Sandra told Entertainment Weekly.

“But I had no sympathy, because she had done that to me in our episode. It was essentially like 20 minutes prior, she had banished me and I had to take it. I had to deal with it knowing that all along from day one — because MJ was under fire once in the castle — I protected her,” Sandra added.

“I was like, ‘Don’t worry about it, MJ, you’re not going home. I know you’re Faithful.’ But she didn’t do that for me, so I was a little bit hurt. I didn’t feel bad that they Banished her at the end,” Sandra elaborated.

"I believed I had Traitor angels the whole time!"



Sandra revealing that she saddled up to the Housewives because everyone thought at least one of them had to be a Traitor, and she knew she could use them as shields is pretty legendary. Her mind is made for this! #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/qPYSu4jWFa — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) March 8, 2024

More to come from The Traitors

Here is a full recap from The Traitors 2 crowing a winner during a shocking season finale.

Peacock has found huge ratings from Traitors 2, and the network has already ordered a new season. It will likely arrive next winter, with more reality television folks attached.

Boston Rob Mariano is someone Traitors fans want to see next. He won Survivor and is currently on Deal or No Deal Island on NBC.

Survivor has also returned to CBS, and here are the Season 46 castaways.

It didn’t get her the win, but Sandra’s strategy got her far. I hope ppl keep expanding on the strategy to befriend the traitors, dwindle down the faithfuls, & banish the traitors at the end. Sandra will always be that girl to me!! #thetraitorsus pic.twitter.com/iqOJRIXWVy — sal (@sanguinesal) March 8, 2024

Previous episodes of The Traitors are available for streaming on Peacock.

The Traitors 2 is available for streaming on Peacock.