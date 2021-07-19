Ryan Edwards’ wife Mackenzie faced off against a troll who commented on her recent family pic. Pic credit: MTV

Former Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie Edwards fired back at a troll who claimed she shared a family photo for “attention.”

Mackenzie and her husband Ryan Edwards were fired from Teen Mom OG in March after Ryan’s ex Maci Bookout reportedly wanted to shift the focus of the show away from the drama between herself and Ryan.

Mackenzie shared a family pic over the weekend that included herself, her husband Ryan, their kids Jagger and Stella, and Mackenzie’s son from a previous relationship, Hudson.

In the pic, taken at the beach, Mackenzie sat on the sand with Stella and Hudson in her lap as Jagger sat to the side, playing with a toy.

Ryan sat to the far right, distanced from the rest of the family, and held their dog, Chance, in his lap as he smiled for the camera.

Teen Mom critics threw shade at Mackenzie for Ryan not holding their kids

Several of Mackenzie’s followers commented with some harsh criticism, due to the fact that Ryan was holding the dog instead of one of his kids. During their time on Teen Mom OG, Ryan was often seen holding the dog and got called out for not spending as much time with his kids as he does Chance.

One follower in particular, however, caught Mackenzie’s attention when they made a comment about Mackenzie’s reason for sharing the family photo.

The former Teen Mom star fired back at a troll

“I feel like if you’re going to post this picture you are just asking for the negative comments… thereafter the attention that comes with it 🤷🏻‍♀️,” Mackenzie’s troll commented on her pic.

Mackenzie had enough of the negative comments and fired back at her troll. Mackenzie wrote, “So I can’t post a family picture because other people don’t like my family? Gtfo. I love this picture. I love what it represents.”

Mackenzie’s troll thought she shared her family pic for the “attention” that comes with negative comments. Pic credit: @mackedwards95/Instagram

Mackenzie continued, “I love my husband and I love our children and S**T FIRE I LOVE THE DAMN DOG TOO. I didn’t post politics or anything controversial. It’s my family. And if you don’t like my family then don’t even worry about looking at my page.”

Mackenzie Edwards is ‘happy for once’ and wasn’t going to let haters’ negativity ruin her mood

“I’m tired of not posting things bc I am worried about what people are going to say. For once in a VERY long time I’m happy and I finally feel like my damn self. Not worried about trying to not step on toes or say the wrong thing,” Mackenzie added.

Mackenzie’s reply to her troll. Pic credit: @mackedwards95/Instagram

“Let me say it again for people in the back. IF YOU DO NOT LIKE ME OR MY HUSBAND OR MY DAMN DOG THEN GTFO MY PAGE. GOODBYE. YOUR NEGATIVITY IS NOT NEEDED HERE,” Mackenzie concluded.

Mackenzie didn’t stop there, though. In her Instagram stories later in the night, Mackenzie shared a pic of her dog, Chance, in bed with her, and wrote the caption, “Chance says ‘F the Haterz and goodnight[.]'”

Mackenzie shared a pic of Chance and said “F the Haterz.” Pic credit: @mackedwards95/Instagram

Mackenzie and Ryan have feuded with Maci over Bentley

Visibly missing from the pic was Ryan’s son, Bentley, whom Ryan shares with his ex, Maci Bookout. Ryan and Maci have been battling each other over Bentley’s custody and wellbeing for years.

Earlier this spring, Ryan and Mackenzie accused Maci of “manipulating” and “lying to” Bentley. After going back and forth on social media, Maci finally responded after having enough and said she was “done playing games.”

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.