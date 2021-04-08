Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards think Bentley is being ‘manipulated’ and ‘lied to’ by Maci Bookout

Mackenzie and Ryan think Bentley is being “manipulated” and “lied to” by Maci. Pic credit: MTV

In this week’s episode of Teen Mom OG, Bentley’s father, Ryan, and stepmom Mackenzie alleged he was being “manipulated” and “lied to” by his mom, Maci.

Viewers watched Maci and Bentley talk about his Poppa Larry’s upcoming birthday party and discussed that Ryan and Mackenzie would be there.

When Maci asked Bentley if he had talked to his counselor, Dr. Ed, about it, he answered yes. He said that Dr. Ed recommended Bentley give his business card to Ryan at the party when he sees him.

Bentley admitted that he was a “little bit” nervous about the party because he hadn’t talked to his dad “in forever,” but Maci told Bentley she was proud of him for being the “adult in the situation.”

Bentley attended the party and it looked like he had a fun time with his dad’s side of the family.

Later in the episode, Mackenzie and Ryan were talking about how the party went. Mackenzie told Ryan that it was a great birthday party. Ryan agreed and said he had a great time and that he got to talk with Bentley, which Mackenzie seemed pleasantly surprised about.

Ryan also mentioned that Bentley gave him the phone number to a therapist, which turned out to be Dr. Ed.

Ryan claimed they “had” to use the therapist, implying that Maci imposed it upon him.

Mackenzie said Bentley was ‘being manipulated’ and Ryan said he was being ‘lied to’

Mackenzie voiced to Ryan that she thought Bentley “genuinely wants things to be better” but added that she thinks Bentley is being manipulated.

Ryan said, “I know that for a fact, you know, because, you know, I got to talk to him. But, I was like, ‘I don’t know what’s going on, bud,’ but I said but, I feel like you’re getting lied to, buddy. We love you very much. We would love for it to get back to normal, you know?”

Ryan went on to say that that he told Bentley, “This isn’t what we want” and claimed that he could tell it was bothering Bentley.

He said, “You could just tell it was tearing him up.”

Mackenzie said, “But I’d be lying, you know, if I said I wasn’t, like, nervous.”

Ryan made it clear that he didn’t trust Maci or her decisions for Bentley

Ryan agreed and said that’s why he wasn’t even sure if he trusted the “damn counselor that she’s picked,” referring again to Dr. Ed.

Ryan said, “Just everything she does is like, it’s good for her and that’s it.”

Mackenzie agreed, replying, “Well, yeah…”

Ryan continued, “You know, I don’t trust her and I don’t trust anybody she picks.”

Mackenzie then question Ryan, asking, “So, where do we go from here?”

Ryan answered, “You know, I guess I’ll call that counselor and, you know, get a feel for him.”

He concluded by telling Mackenzie, “You know as well as I know that some of them just don’t fit the mold for ya,” presuming that the counselor wasn’t going to work for him.

Mackenzie seemed to give up on the subject and Ryan ended up calling the counselor

She said, “At this point, I just like, I hope it works out,” as she threw her hands up in the air.

Ryan went on the porch alone and called the counselor, only to get his voicemail. He left a message and told him he could call him anytime.

The episode aired on the heels of Ryan and his entire family being fired from the show. Larry got into a screaming match with Maci’s husband Taylor that almost turned physical during the taping of the reunion.

Ryan and Mackenzie revealed their plans now that they’ve been fired from the show

Ryan previously claimed that he hadn’t given much thought to his firing from the show. However, he recently claimed that Maci had his family fired because she was afraid they’d speak the truth.

He said, “Maci is in fear that my mom and dad will start telling the truth. She will always fight to have us off the show.”

Ryan added that he can’t speak for his parents, but he and wife Mackenzie are done with the show.

He added, “MTV does not really stand for anything we believe in or support.”

Mackenzie seems to have plans of her own, now that she won’t be filming for the show. And even claimed she’s relieved to no longer be filming.

The Edwards family will reportedly appear in some early episodes next season, to discuss what happened during the reunion.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.