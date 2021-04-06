Mackenzie Edwards talks life after Teen Mom OG, says she’s relieved to be off the show

Mackenzie Edwards says she’s at peace after Teen Mom OG firing, Pic credit:MTV

Mackenzie Edwards is speaking out after recent firing from Teen Mom OG.

A few days ago, it was learned that Ryan and Mackenzie as well as Ryan’s parents Jen and Larry were officially off the show.

The news came after the family had a conference call with MTV production and were notified that they wouldn’t be asked back for the next season.

And it seems Maci Bookout has something to do with the family being booted off the popular MTV show.

As it turns out, the former teen mom had issues with all the focus being put on her issues with Ryan and his family.

Instead, she wants the show to focus more on her talents, rather than the constant drama with the Edwards family.

Mackenzie Edwards is at peace after Teen Mom OG firing

Ryan’s wife Mackenzie recently shared a video on her Instagram stories where she dished about the “elephant in the room.”

However, despite being let go from Teen Mom OG, the mom-of-three said she felt at peace after hearing the news.

“So, no, we are not doing Teen Mom at this point in time,” admitted Mackenzie.

“Before all this happened, I was just kind of praying, ‘God, whatever you have in store for us, let us follow that.’ Because I’m a believer, Ryan’s a believer and we both believe that if we follow our hearts and follow God’s plan then He is going to open up doors for us that have never been opened before.”

She continued, “We had been having this conversation for a long time but it’s hard to pull the trigger on something like that.”

“So, we got the phone call saying we’re not going to be doing Teen Mom anymore, and we both kind of felt this peace.”

What’s next for Mackenzie and Ryan?

While it’s not clear what Ryan will do next, at least Mackenzie has a plan all mapped out.

The Teen Mom OG star shared how she plans to supplement her primary source of income now that her family is off the show.

“Well, I have been putting together a fitness plan since I started my fitness journey close to a year ago,” explained Mackenzie.

“I had decided I was going to curate a plan with trainers. I got a team together. So we are finally making that dream a reality and we are so excited. It’s a 12-week challenge…it is so streamlined. It focuses on your food and your exercise and really just kind of getting healthy from the inside out.”

“I’ve put a lot of blood, sweat, tears, time and money into this and even if it’s just one person that I can help them feel their best, look their best, be their best…” she added.

The Teen Mom OG star plans to share more information about her fitness program as time goes on.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.