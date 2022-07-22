Robyn Dixon celebrates a Dixon wedding in Jamaica

Robyn Dixon attends a Jamaican wedding and celebrates Juan Dixon’s brother. Pic credit: @robyndixon/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon is in Jamaica with her fiance, Juan Dixon, and her sons, Corey and Carter, as her fellow green-eyed bandit, Gizelle Bryant, films in Thailand.

Last week, Robyn expressed excitement to gain a new member of the Dixon family with a bridal shower she hosted. This week was time for the ceremony, and the Dixon wedding party took it south for some Jamaican sun.

Although she and Juan are divorced, Juan proposed to Robyn again during the Season 5 finale of RHOP. The two have lived together to raise their sons.

Robyn and Juan continued their unconventional relationship, taking the boys to Jamaica to watch their uncle Jermaine’s destination wedding.

Robyn wore a rainbow bandeau style top with a halter neck and a skintight matching high-waisted skirt with a leg slit. Juan looked handsome in light-colored pants, white sneakers, and a light blazer. Robyn and Juan’s sons also looked dapper in a blue suit jacket and a blue vest, respectively.

She wrote in the caption, “Congrats Jermaine and Mel!!! We are so proud of your union Mr. and Mrs. Dixon ❤️ #JamakinMeDixon 🇯🇲.”

Fans feel excited at Robyn Dixon’s wedding attendance with Juan

Some fans saw that Juan and Robyn were at a Jamaican wedding, and thought the wedding was for the divorced but engaged couple.

One fan wrote, “Congratulations! For a minute, I thought you got married.”

Another wrote, “I read the caption wrong 😭 i thought y’all got married for a second.”

A fan responded, “@manithewriter_ me too I got so excited for a minute 😢.”

Although Jermaine is Juan’s brother, and Robyn hosted a bridal party last week, it didn’t appear that either were in the wedding.

Robyn Dixon celebrates new sister-in-law

When fans met Robyn during Season 1 of RHOP, she was an event planner. Returning to her roots, she hosted the bridal shower for her sister-in-law and thanked an event planning company for helping her with the festivities. A quick look at the event showed elegant fabrics, along with beautiful floral arrangements and place settings.

Robyn wrote in the caption, “I’m gaining a sister-in-law and fellow Mrs. Dixon and I’m soooo excited!!! I had the honor and pleasure of hosting a #bridalshowerfor @myunconventionalvida , who is marrying my brother-in-law Jermaine this week ❤️Thank you to my dear friend and fabulous event planner @eventdesigngroup for helping me make Melanie’s special day so amazingly beautiful and memorable 💗 Every detail of our garden party themed event was executed flawlessly 🤩.”

Robyn and her RHOP castmates just wrapped filming The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 filming earlier this month.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 is expected to air on Bravo this Fall.

