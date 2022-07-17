Robyn Dixon in pink skintight dress celebrates growing family

Robyn Dixon celebrates love and her expanding family. Pic credit: @robyndixon/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon got all dressed up to celebrate a new member of the Dixon family.

The reality TV star, who also worked as an event planner and house flipper, revealed that a new member was joining the Dixon family.

Robyn was married to professional athlete Juan Dixon before the two divorced. He proposed to Robyn during the Season 5 finale of The Real Housewives of Potomac, but the two have not remarried.

Robyn celebrated the bridal shower of another soon-to-be Dixon sister, She posted a message on her social media which featured pictures of her and her future sister-in-law, who is marrying her brother-in-law, Juan’s brother, Jermaine.

Robyn revealed that she hosted the big event and shared photos of the gorgeous place setting and venue.

The bridal shower was picturesque with vibrant floral arrangements, white linens, and pink and purple accents.

Robyn Dixon celebrates new sister-in-law at bridal party

Robin wore her blonde hair straight in a center part that fell just beneath her shoulders.

She wore a skintight, long sleeve pink dress, which hugged her curves and fell to her ankles. She rocked large hoop earrings and an embellished barrette in her hair.

The reality TV star completed the look with strappy heels and a matching pink mani/pedi.

She wrote in the caption, “I’m gaining a sister-in-law and fellow Mrs. Dixon and I’m soooo excited!!! I had the honor and pleasure of hosting a #bridalshowerfor @myunconventionalvida , who is marrying my brother-in-law Jermaine this week ❤️Thank you to my dear friend and fabulous event planner @eventdesigngroup for helping me make Melanie’s special day so amazingly beautiful and memorable 💗 Every detail of our garden party themed event was executed flawlessly 🤩.”

Robyn Dixon’s relationship with Juan Dixon is complicated

Robin was married to former NBA player Juan Dixon and the two had two sons, Corey and Carter. Robyn’s main storyline for entirety of The Real Housewives of Potomac has been her relationship with Juan, who she lives with and co-parents their children. However, the two got divorced after Juan’s alleged infidelity.

Juan proposed to Robyn during the Season 5 finale of The Real Housewives of Potomac, but the pandemic and Robyn’s tax issues got in the way of their wedding. Robyn appeared on Bravo’s Housewife 2 Housewife and revealed some castmates and fans were judgmental of her relationship but said that it worked for her family.

Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac finished filming at the beginning of July. Season 7 is expected to premiere this Fall on Bravo.