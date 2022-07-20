Gizelle Bryant in bikini soaks up the sun

Gizelle Bryant stuns in a swimsuit while filming. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant has a lot to smile about as the gorgeous Bravo star posed in her bikini for social media.

The reality TV star finished filming Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac earlier this month.

While her green-eyed bandit partner in crime Robyn Dixon enjoys Jamaica, Gizelle is off to Thailand, where she will film Season 3 of the wildly successful The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

Since filming for RHUGT Season 3 began, fans can infer that Gizelle’s latest bikini selfie was from “The Land of Smiles.”

She shared a TikTok video, which she also posted on her Instagram, as she peered at her reflection for a bikini video in selfie mode.

The bronzed and busty reality star wore oversized sunglasses, and her blonde hair was in a tight bun.

Gizelle Bryant wears bikini top while filming RHUGT Season 3

Gizelle Bryant rocked a colorful bikini for a short selfie video.

Gizelle’s bikini was yellow and white on one side and pink and white on the other. She played upbeat Spanish-language music in the background of the short clip. The reflection of Gizelle’s sunglasses featured pools and cabanas as she enjoyed a tropical location.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Gizelle let her emoji do the talking in the caption with a simple sunglass-adorned emoji.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 cast revealed

As Monsters and Critics reported, producers already selected the cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

After Season 1 in Turks and Caicos and Season 2 in the Berkshires at Blue Stone Manor, Season 3 will film in Thailand.

Filming for the show began on July 17, and there are pairs of ladies from a few franchises.

Representing The Real Housewives of Potomac are Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard Bassett. The two have not been overly close throughout the show, with Gizelle firmly on Team Ashley Darby, another beauty queen who has beefed with Candiace.

The Real Housewives of New York stars Leah McSweeney and Tinsley Mortimer were supposed to film, but Tinsley dropped out at the last moment. The socialite’s replacement was former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams.

Flying in from Utah were recently-discovered relatives Heather Gay and Whitney Rose of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Finally, from the Miami franchise comes Marysol Patton and Alexia Echevarria.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 will air later this year. The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 is currently filming.