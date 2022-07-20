Robyn Dixon in crop top enjoys beach with Juan and sons

Robyn Dixon enjoys Jamaica in a crop top with family. Pic credit: @robyndixon/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon is enjoying Jamaica with the men in her life.

As her partner-in-crime and Reasonably Shady podcast co-host Gizelle Bryant headed to Thailand to film The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3, Robyn went on a vacation of her own.

Juan proposed to Robyn at the end of Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Potomac, but the two have not remarried and are not in any rush.

Robyn still posts family photos of the foursome, including the latest from Jamaica.

Robyn wore a pink, white, and orange miniskirt with a matching crop top.

She kept it casual with gold-laced flats, and her family rocked some athletic wear. She wore her blonde hair in a low bun and smiled wide in the family photo.

Robyn shared the heartwarming photo with her 562k followers and received likes for the post.

Robin and her guys posed outside of a hotel, with exotic plants and plush furniture in the background.

Robyn let the emojis do the talking with smiling hearts as the caption.

Robyn Dixon celebrates expanding her family with bridal party

Last week, Robyn hosted the bridal shower of another soon-to-be Dixon and her future sister-in-law.

Although many hoped the bridal party was for her second wedding to Juan Dixon, she revealed that Juan’s brother, Jermaine, was the lucky groom.

Robyn wore a pink, skintight dress while the future bride wore white. The ladies embraced and posed for the camera in front of stunning floral arrangements.

Robyn wrote in the caption, “I’m gaining a sister-in-law and fellow Mrs. Dixon and I’m soooo excited!!! I had the honor and pleasure of hosting a #bridalshowerfor @myunconventionalvida , who is marrying my brother-in-law Jermaine this week ❤️Thank you to my dear friend and fabulous event planner @eventdesigngroup for helping me make Melanie’s special day so amazingly beautiful and memorable 💗 Every detail of our garden party themed event was executed flawlessly 🤩.”

Juan and Robyn divorced after his alleged infidelity, but the couple decided to live together to raise their sons, Corey and Carter. Robyn’s relationship with Juan, a former professional NBA player, has been covered extensively on The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac finished filming at the beginning of July. Season 7 is expected to premiere this Fall on Bravo.