Rhylee Gerber from Below Deck is moving into her van by choice

Rhylee Gerber from Below Deck will soon be moving into a van by choice and for no other reason.
The deckhand made one of her dreams comes true this week when she bought a new van that will soon become her home.
She used Instagram to shock fans by sharing that she took the plunge to turn one of her dreams into a reality. It turns out Rhylee has wanted to live van life, yes just like Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s chef Adam Glick, for years.
A new chapter in Rhylee’s life
The Alaska native shared a picture of her and her adorable dog Dolce, in front of a new white Ford Transit that will soon become their living quarters. She also included a video of her saying goodbye to her Acura and hello to her new vehicle, including footage of Dolce checking out the new digs.
“I bought a van! For those of you that know me, know my #vanlife journey had begun years ago when I made the decision to chase fish for a living back in my #home state of Alaska,” Rhylee explained in her caption.
She recalled years ago it seemed like a ridiculous idea, which is why the Below Deck alum put it off until now. It was not an easy decision for Rhylee to take the plunge into van life. However, the decision was exciting and fitting for where Rhylee is in her life right now.
“I’ve wanted this for years, and yet, I’m nervous and scared s–tless, not to mention completely unaware of my next move, as I make the necessary moves to turn this into another beautiful shelter on wheels as I begin this new, and slow, #buildout process with my new #fordtransit,” she said.
View this post on Instagram
No stranger to life on the road
Rhylee may have put off van life until now, but she is no stranger to living life on the open road. She even lived in her Acura at one point, while “chasing fish” in her home state of Alaska.
The reality TV alum also spent time living in a Sundowner trailer. Rhylee recalled how she rebuilt the trailer four years ago to suit her needs and lifestyle better.
She was hit with a stroke of bad luck when the camper was involved in an accident, just days after renovations were complete. However, Rhylee took it all in stride and rebuilt her home on wheels.
Rhylee Gerber is trading in yacht life for van life on the open road. She and her adorable dog will embark on a brand new adventure soon.
