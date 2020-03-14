Rhylee Gerber asks Below Deck fans to pray for her stepfather

Rhylee Gerber has asked Below Deck fans to pray for her stepfather, John Lowrey after a health emergency is threatening his life. The deckhand used social media to spread the word about her stepfather’s ailing condition, as well as ask for prayers.

The Below Deck star is dealing with a family crisis. John was recently hospitalized for blood clots in his heart.

It is a scary time for Rhylee and her mother, Judy, who have both been by John’s side since he was admitted to North Florida Regional Medical Center.

John’s recent hospitalization

Rhylee used Instagram to inform her fans of what was going on with John. She included a photo of her by John’s side in the hospital.

“Please keep my stepfather in your prayers. We are at the ER now after 3 blood clots showed up in his heart after his CT scan this afternoon,” she captioned the picture.

Later Rhylee shared an update, letting fans know the crisis was far from over.

“Found clots in 3 of the 4 heart chambers. Doctor keeping him on blood thinners but also found fluid in one lung from the CT scan. Will treat that fluid in the lung by stopping the blood thinner tomorrow or Sunday and then drain the lung provided he manages well. If all goes well, he will be sent home on new oral blood thinner next week,” she tweeted.

John’s cancer battle

The latest health crisis involving Rhylee’s stepfather comes amid his battling stage 4 bone cancer. According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, the family has been on high alert regarding John’s cancer for several months.

Judy admitted her husband’s battle with cancer has been challenging because it is not the first time he had cancer.

“Because we were going along for a while after John had prostate cancer, getting regular tests, but they were all fine. But then his PSA suddenly doubles?” Judy shared with the website.

Rhylee is exceptionally close to her stepfather. She has often referred to him as “one of the most loving, kind-hearted, gentle beings God has created.” Rhylee also shared that John is dedicated to helping others, even during his own struggles.

There has been an outpour of love for Rhylee Gerber, who is asking for prayers for her stepfather. Not only are fans reaching out to Rhylee, but Below Deck Med stars Colin Macy-O’Toole, Kasey Cohen, and Captain Sandy Yawn have all sent prayers.

Below Deck fans can follow Rhylee on social media for updates on the family health emergency involving her stepfather, John.