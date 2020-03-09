Colin Macy-O’Toole from Below Deck Med shares the crazy way he met Andy Cohen

Colin Macy-O’Toole from Below Deck Med shared the crazy way he met Andy Cohen — long before he became a deckhand on the Bravo series.

The reality TV star stopped by the Out in the Wild podcast, where he dished about his road to Below Deck Mediterranean, as well as the crazy first encounter he had with Andy. Colin met the Watch What Happens Live host long before he ever appeared on reality television.

Colin meets Andy

Long before Colin was yachting around Italy and the South of France, he would command a commuter ferry boat. Colin operated the commuter ferry to Fire Island. The hosts asked him for some wild stories regarding his ferry captain journey, but he only deemed some appropriate.

There were, of course, the unruly ferry guests that needed to be contained — as well as the occasional guest performing sexual acts on the boat. For the most part, Colin said that as long as people were not jerks, he would pretty much let anything go on board.

One story Colin was thrilled to tell was his first meeting with infamous Bravo host Andy Cohen. No, it was not on Watch What Happens Live or a Below Deck Med reunion. The two met on Fire Island in a funny, yet slightly awkward encounter.

About six or seven years ago, Colin had to deliver an Amazon package to Andy’s house.

“Right in front, waiting for us to dock is Andy Cohen in his little bathing suit, just booty popping. I’m like, ‘Alright it’s his,’ he’s like patting himself down, like, I don’t have any money on me.” Colin explained that Andy had to pay $3 for the package but didn’t have cash.

The Bravo host ended up borrowing money from a stranger. Later, when Colin first appeared on WWHL, he retold the story, and Andy gave him a bottle of Don Julio to say sorry. It was a funny story that Colin only tells for comical purposes, not to shame anyone, especially the Bravo producer.

Colin was almost on Below Deck

Colin explained during the podcast that he had initially applied for Below Deck as a joke. He was shocked when he ended up being called for Below Deck Season 5 when Nico Scholly was bosun.

However, at the time, Colin had a girlfriend who did not want him to leave to do the show, so he backed off from the application process.

It wasn’t until he found himself single that Colin decided to pursue the path untaken — which led him to Below Deck Mediterranean for two seasons. He revealed last fall that he would not return for Season 5 of the hit reality TV show.

Colin Macy-O’Toole from Below Deck Med met Andy Cohen on Fire Island a few years before he was ever on the Bravo series. It was a funny encounter they both joked about after meeting again on WWHL.

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Below Deck Med will return for Season 5 in summer 2020 on Bravo.