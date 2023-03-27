RHOSLC: Meredith Marks ‘happy to be alive’ after car accident

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks is “beyond happy to be alive” after narrowly surviving a “horrible” car accident.

Last week, the jewelry designer and her friend Kathy Prounis were riding through snowy Park City, Utah, when their car skidded out of control.

Luckily, their quick-thinking driver was able to “maneuver the car into the snowbank, as we were headed to crash off of a cliff,” Marks wrote on Instagram.

The reality star implored her followers to “please be careful” on slippery roads, especially with Park City getting record-breaking snowfall, before ending her message on a note of gratitude.

“This is a reminder to always be grateful and count your blessings,” the Bravo star wrote, adding that she, Prounis, and the driver were “all okay and safe.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Many times in life we dwell on things of little importance rather than being grateful for the positive things that we have,” Marks concluded her post by also sharing that she was “beyond happy to be alive and well.”

Meredith Marks is ‘grateful’ after ‘horrible’ car accident

On Thursday, the reality star took to Instagram to share a backseat selfie with her “dear friend” Prounis, a California-based interior designer, taken just “moments” before the crash, along with a short video capturing the aftermath of the frightening incident.

The video showed a black SUV lodged nose-first in a snowdrift, its blinkers and hazard lights on, while more snow fell all around.

In the star’s comments section, her family, friends, and fellow Housewives all quickly jumped in to voice their love and support.

“Love you so much,” wrote her son Brooks, 23, adding a red heart emoji.

Pic credit: @meredithmarks/Instagram

Her daughter Chloe, 20, commented, “Love you momma.”

Pic credit: @meredithmarks/Instagram

“Oh nooo!!!” wrote The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield, adding, “Glad you all are safe.”

Pic credit: @meredithmarks/Instagram

RHOSLC begins filming amid cast shakeup

The Bravo star’s harrowing accident comes just as production on Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is starting to heat up.

This season, the Real Housewives franchise is getting a major cast shakeup – and not just because one of its OGs, convicted fraudster Jen Shah, is currently in federal prison.

And while producers may bring in new Housewives to spice up Season 4, the women of Salt Lake City are also reuniting with their old friend Mary Cosby.

The controversial pastor’s return to reality TV was recently confirmed by another SLC Housewife, Bad Mormon author Heather Gay.

Earlier this year, Marks voiced her support for the changes in an interview with Page Six, telling the outlet new faces were needed to unite a divided cast: “I think we need people who are going to help bridge the gap.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently on hiatus.