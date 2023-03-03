RHOSLC alum Mary Cosby confirmed to be rejoining the cast

Former Real Housewife of Salt Lake City Mary Cosby is returning to the show that she left only one year ago, which her former castmate has confirmed on social media.

Rumors have swirled since Mary left that she might one day return to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City as a full-time castmate or friend-of, and the absence of Jen Shah in the Salt Lake City lineup made it a perfect time for Mary to come back.

An article was released last month saying Mary’s return was a green light, she had started filming Season 4 as a friend of the cast, and she had also taken the time she needed to process her chaotic last season.

Current Housewife and Bad Mormon author Heather Gay was asked on TikTok if the rumors were true that the pastor was going to be on the new season of the hit Bravo show, and she responded, “Yes. All of it, yes.”

Viewers are sure to have mixed feelings about Mary rejoining the cast, as she was one of the most divisive and eccentric Housewives in history.

While neither Bravo, Andy Cohen, nor Mary has yet to comment or confirm the news, all signs point to the return of Pastor Mary M. Cosby and her giant closet of designer clothes!

Mary Cosby skipped the RHOSLC Season 2 reunion and left the show

After skipping the Season 2 reunion, Mary Cosby reportedly quit The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Mary left the show because she didn’t “enjoy her time” on it, though at the time it was unclear whether Bravo intended to bring her back for a third season.

Mary did speak out about her absence, stating “The only thing I have to say about the reunion is I didn’t go because it was one-sided.”

Viewers assumed she did not want to confront the controversy surrounding her during the season. After multiple racist comments were made against costars, as well as accusations about her church being a cult, fans thought she was nervous about being held accountable for her actions.

But after her reunion no-show, Mary did not return to film for Season 3 and parted ways with her castmates.

In an episode from Season 2, Mary offended many viewers and co-stars when she called Jen Shah heartless during a conversation with Lisa Barlow where she said, “When I think about Jen, I see heartless, I see a thug. Like, you know, those Mexican people that make all those drugs.”

In a later episode of an event at the International Peace Gardens, Mary tried to compliment Asian Housewife Jennie Nguyen, and it was far from peaceful.

Mary told Jennie, as she looked at a photo of Jennie in a blonde wig, “You do have yellow tones, though,” then added, “I like the slanted eyes. Love it.”

After Jennie confronted Mary about how insulting the statement was, Mary doubled down, saying, “I love slanted eyes.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently on hiatus.