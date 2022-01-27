RHOSLC: Jen Shah calls Jennie Nguyen a ‘liar’ says she admitted to posting the ‘disgusting posts herself’

Jen Shah is not here for Jennie Nguyen spinning the truth about her infamous social media posts. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has called Jennie Nguyen a “liar” after the latter claimed she wasn’t the one who posted the inappropriate social media messages.

After Bravo fired Jennie from RHOSLC, she chose to do an IG Live to share her side of the story. Jennie had a lot to say about the disturbing messages, including shifting the blame for them. She blamed her team for posting the racist Facebook messages that got her fired.

Jen has slammed those claims and added a whole new layer of drama to this ongoing drama.

Jen Shah calls Jennie Nguyen a ‘liar’ says she admitted to posting the ‘disgusting posts herself’

It wasn’t just The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans tuning in to Jennie’s IG live. Some of her former costars hopped on to watch Jennie explain the disturbing posts alongside her Black male best friend.

Jen was one of the many people watching Jennie defend or rather shift blame for the now infamous social media posts.

The Instagram account @therealityrundown shared Jennie’s IG live with the caption, “RHOSLC: Now fired Housewife Jennie Nguyen speaks out on her defense, blames her social team for the comments she previously took ownership of and is joined by her Black “‘bestfriend'”.

It didn’t take long for the comments section of the Instagram post to become flooded with responses. One familiar name soon popped up, Jen, and she put Jennie on blast.

“She’s lying and she already admitted to my face she posted each and every one of those disgusting posts HERSELF. The fact she brings a Black man on her IG Live just confirms she has not learned nor is she sorry. This is Performative Slacktivism at its finest. (No Slacktivism wasn’t a typo). I hope Jennie can do the real work it will take to grow and change her racist, and Islamophobic views,” Jen wrote.

Pic credit: @therealityrundown/Instagram

What else has Jen said about Jennie’s racist posts?

This is not the first time Jen has slammed Jennie for her racist posts.

After Jennie issued an apology for the resurfaced posts, Jen put her on blast. Not only did Jen call the apology “disingenuous,” but she referred to Jennie’s actions as “infuriating.”

Jen’s brutally honest remarks got the rumor mill buzzing she was fired from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Andy Cohen shut down speculation Jen was not let go of the hit Bravo show.

The RHOSLC has brought the drama lately and not just on-screen. Season 3 is currently filming, which means the fallout of Jennie Nguyen’s posts will likely be addressed.

Jen Shah just called Jennie a liar following the latter’s IG Live. It certainly won’t be the last thing Jen says about Jennie, especially when the cameras are rolling.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.