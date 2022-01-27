RHOSLC: Jennie Nguyen blames social media team for disturbing posts, says she’s not a racist

Jennie Nguyen speaks out after crude Facebook posts surfaced. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jennie Nguyen has spoken out in the wake of her recent firing after a slew of offensive Facebook posts resurfaced. Jennie informed her followers that she planned to speak her truth, and she has.

Bravo viewers have been calling for the network to fire the newbie since her posts came to light, but it wasn’t until earlier this week that the network finally spoke out and condemned her behavior. Jennie’s castmates have also spoken out and addressed her disturbing posts, which bashed and mocked the Black Lives Matter movement.

Now the 44-year-old has explained her behavior.

However, in the video, Jennie attempted to shift much of the blame onto her social media team. She also made it clear that she is a proud Republican and remains firm in her political stance.

Jennie Nguyen tries to explain her disturbing Faceboook posts

The newly fired Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star had quite a bit to say during her Instagram Live video, and the first thing she highlighted was that the offensive posts are “old.”

Jennie then explained her actions and revealed that she had a social media team during that time.

“I just want you to understand that, during that time, I had a team of people that [were] helping me. Whether they posted, I posted, it doesn’t really matter at this point,” she said. “For me, it’s on my account, and I take full responsibility and accountability for what was posted.”

She continued, “I know I hurt a lot of people. My viewpoint during that time in 2020 was emotional, and it brings back a lot of memories during that time when we went through such a tragic, terrible year.”

Jennie Nguyen says she’s not a racist

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star continued to explain herself in the video and admitted that the things she posted were “disgusting.”

“I’m big enough to understand that those posts are very sensitive, inappropriate to the point that it is disgusting,” said Jennie — who then went on to make it clear that she is a proud Republican.

“I want you to understand that my political stance, I still support that. I’m very proud to be a Republican. I am proud to be able to say I have the freedom of speech, too, and to have an opinion,” remarked Jennie.

She also noted, “I don’t tolerate violence, but I do support my law enforcement. I know with every profession, there’s good, and there’s bad. I don’t support the bad. I don’t support the brutality with Black people or with any race.”

“I do support my law enforcement, but that doesn’t make me racist. To support my political stance, that does not make me a racist. I want you to understand that,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.