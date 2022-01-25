RHOSLC: Is Meredith Marks about to quit the show? Check out her response to a critic

Meredith Marks may be done with RHOSLC. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is plagued with over-the-top drama right now, and Meredith Marks’ comment on a recent Twitter post has sent viewers spiraling and wondering whether she is poised to exit the hit Bravo show.

Things have hit high intensity on RHOSLC between Meredith and her castmates. She lost her cool during the cast trip to Zion, which recently aired and was filmed last May. It was supposed to be a relaxing Mother’s Day getaway, and instead, Meredith felt attacked by her friends, including her BFF, Lisa Barlow.

When Andy Cohen asked the Twitterverse to tweet him questions for Meredith Marks, who would appear on an upcoming episode of Watch What Happens Live, the RHOSLC star appeared in the comments and responded to one viewer.

Is Meredith Marks leaving The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City?

One RHOSLC viewer popped up in the comments on Andy Cohen’s plea for questions and asked, “Question is for meredith, why are you still on the show? It seems like you hate it.”

Meredith Marks showed up and responded, “Good question. I should quit since most of the women enjoy spreading lies about me and my family. Not a problem”

Does this mean that Meredith is leaving the show? As of now, many of the women are filming Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. They were asked back following the reunion taping earlier this month, but now it looks like Meredith may be considering exiting the show after two seasons.

What will Season 3 of RHOSLC bring?

As mentioned above, Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently filming. Mary Cosby’s place in the cast is up in the air since she skipped out on the reunion.

Last week, problematic posts from Jennie Nguyen surfaced. Andy Cohen promised that news about her place on RHOSLC would come, and it did. Bravo severed ties with the one-season housewife and released a statement about their lack of swift action.

That leaves several of the other ladies still filming. Whitney Rose, Heather Gay, Jen Shah, Lisa Barlow, and Meredith Marks should all remain. Meredith’s comment was likely shade, and if she does choose to walk away, it may be after Season 3 is done so that she can get the money she signed on for currently.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.