RHOSLC cast share ‘thank you’ messages on social media after wrapping their first season

The RHOSLC thank viewers after a successful Season 1. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 1 has just wrapped, and the cast seems to be grateful for the experience.

RHOSLC was hailed by viewers as one of the most successful premiere seasons of any Housewives franchise. The Housewives, Jen Shah, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Mary Cosby proved to be the perfect cast with each woman bringing a unique yet strong personality to the table.

Season 1 was packed with endless drama which included hospital smells, stripper poles and thrown glasses. Several celebrities including Rihanna and Emma Stone have even watched and endorsed the series.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Instagram Fan account @housewivesofslc captured tweets from some of the RHOSLC cast thanking viewers for their support.

Meredith wants to ‘evoke positive change’

While Meredith was known for “disengaging” this season, she wants to put the attention she has gained from the show towards positive societal change.

“Season 1 is a wrap! Thank you to everyone for your support. May everyone shine like a diamond. I will continue to use my platform to evoke positive change in society in any way I can,” Meredith tweeted.

Since wrapping, Meredith has been putting her energy towards promoting her jewelry and accessories collection.

Additionally, Meredith appears to be in marital bliss and credits the show for fixing her marriage.

Whitney is hopeful for her future on the show

Whitney seems to be hopeful for, or maybe has already been cast on, RHOSLC Season 2. She seemed to enjoy her time on reality TV and she thanks her fellow castmates.

“I’m so grateful to have been able to work with such amazing women, it’s been an incredible journey, I can’t wait to see what the future holds!” Whitney tweeted.

Whitney has been promoting her skincare line Iris + Beau. Unfortunately, Whitney hasn’t heard from her dad who struggles with addiction since the show has wrapped.

Lisa tells fans to be ‘like an onion’

Lisa is known for her no-nonsense attitude and bold personality on the show, and she encourages fans to embrace that side of themselves. She leaves fans with life lessons and advice after Season 1 concluded.

“That’s a wrap on season 1! Remember: Love yourself. Be empowered. Be bold. And be like an onion. Make sure you have lots of layers- these come from experiences, living life, failing and winning. They may make you cry at first but it’s what gives you lots of flavor & dimension,” Lisa tweeted.

Since Season 1 wrapped, Lisa has been busy juggling her many ventures like VIDA Tequila and the Sundance Film Festival.

Heather is thankful for ‘unbelievable kindness’ from the ‘Bravo audience’

Heather quickly became a fan favorite on the series. Heather has expressed being overwhelmed and surprised by how well fans have taken to her and continues to express this sentiment in her thank you message.

“Cannot express the love and gratitude I have for this incredible experience of #RHOSLC and the unbelievable kindness and friendship the bravo audience has brought into my life. Thank You!” Heather tweeted.

Since RHOSLC Season 1 has wrapped, Heather continues to work on her successful spa Beauty Lab + Laser. She is also still on the hunt for her perfect man.

Season 2 filming is already underway. Who do you think will be asked back?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently on hiatus on Bravo.