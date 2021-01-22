Meredith Marks explains how filming RHOSLC and being in lockdown ‘saved’ her marriage

Meredith Marks is the calm, fashionable, business savvy cast member on the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

And while she wasn’t at the forefront of all the drama, she certainly had her fair share this season.

For the most part, Meredith’s main storyline focused on the rocky relationship with her husband, Seth Marks.

Initially, we assumed all was well with the couple until she revealed that they were separated.

As time went on the RHOSLC star delved a little deeper and shared even more details about her marriage, admitting that she and Seth have separated several times over the years.

Meredith also divulged that during their separation they both dated other people.

Throughout the filming of the show, Meredith and Seth reconciled and now she’s admitting that RHOSLC played a major role in that.

Did RHOSLC save Meredith’s marriage?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star recently had a chat with Hollywood Life and gave an update about her marriage.

The good news is that the couple is back on track and doing very well.

The interesting news is that she gives credit to RHOSLC for saving her marriage.

“I think I’m the only human being who can say that Real Housewives coupled with COVID saved my marriage,” confessed Meredith. “And that is 100 percent true.”

She explained, “The experience of Housewives where you are like under a microscope makes you just so woke and aware, and really think about like how you treat people, how you want to treat people. You know, how you want to communicate. Are you getting your point across the way you meant it to be?”

The 49-year-old admitted, “I find like a lot of times, I can be a little bit curt and I find like things get misunderstood and misinterpreted…But it makes you fully analyze how you interact with people. And so that for us was actually, believe it or not, a huge healing process.”

Being in lockdown also helped Meredith and Seth

During her chat with the media outlet, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star also explained how being in lockdown also helped her marriage.

“With COVID we were forced to really spend a lot of time together which we have not done, you know, in many years…” confessed Marks. “And that was really positive, you know, we were fortunate.”

Meredith continued, “It could have gone the other way. I think for a lot of people it does. I mean, I know there were some high divorce rates during COVID, during the heavy quarantine part…”

“We really worked hard,” added the RHOSLC star.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Bravo.