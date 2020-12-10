Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks confessed that her marriage got to a “dark space” just before they decided to separate.

Now that she and Seth have made the decision to try to salvage their marriage, she reflected on the lowest point of her marriage.

She told PEOPLE that she thought her marriage was done for good at one point.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Neither of us thought our marriage was going to make it,” she said. “I think we both sort of had this feeling that when the kids left [for college], we’d give it one last shot and that would be that.”

There were points when we didn’t even want to give it one last shot. It was intense and volatile,” she continued. “We really were headed in a dark space.”

While viewers have been informed of the status of their relationship during filming, this is the first tidbit fans are hearing about their past.

Meredith’s separation

Meredith and her husband revealed that they were separated during the second RHOSLC episode.

Read More Meredith Marks says her marriage issues will play out on ‘volatile’ season of RHOSL

They sat down for what seemed like a typical dinner between a husband and wife, but it quickly became apparent that they were coming from different places.

They arranged the dinner in an attempt to start dating each other again after being separated. However, they both were visibly uncomfortable on the date.

Seth asked Meredith who she told about their separation and wanted to discuss the emotional components of it.

Meredith was fine evading the subject and got uncomfortable when Seth asked to see her phone.

Meredith then confided in co-star and bestie Lisa Barlow about their separation and the two shared an emotional moment.

However, cast member Jen Shah told two other cast members about the separation after Meredith canceled their sleepover. As her Bravo bio has teased, this will likely stir up drama later in the season.

Where is their marriage at now?

Despite how rough of a place their marriage was in at one point, Meredith revealed that she and Seth are trying to fix their marriage.

She said that telling her kids about the separation has actually helped her and Seth go on the road to recovery and get counseling.