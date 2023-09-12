RHOP star Ashley Darby teases ‘heartbreaking’ new season as strong friendships ‘completely crumbled’

Ashley Darby recently shared a teaser for Season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac, which is set to premiere… Well, soon, we hope.

The 35-year-old confessed she was heartbroken during filming as some friendships “completely crumbled.”

She didn’t say which friendship has seen its demise, but Ashley shared the initials of the two women in question, and RHOP fans are desperately trying to put together the clues.

So far, the network has not revealed a date for the new season, but we’re assuming it’s in late fall, as filming took place from April to July.

All the main cast members from Season 7 will return, and that includes Ashley Darby, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Gizelle Bryant, Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, and Robyn Dixon.

Friends of the show OG Charisse Jackson Jordan and Jacqueline Blake will also be in the mix, along with two newbies, Nneka Ihim and Keiana Stewart.

Ashley Darby teases a heartbreaking end to a strong friendship in Season 8

The RHOP star has our antennas already buzzing as she teased a new dynamic in their friend group.

The mom of two spoke to Page Six and confessed that the season threw her for a “complete loop.”

“The relationships that I thought were so strong [and] the friendships that I thought really had a foundation just completely crumbled,” said Ashley. “It caught me completely off guard because I really believed in the bond that these people shared, and all of a sudden, bam, it was done.”

Ashley confessed that the demise of her castmates’ friendship was “heartbreaking.”

She didn’t give away much else except to drop a hint that “R and C those are the initials. That I can say, and I can’t say anymore.”

RHOP viewers are convinced that the clues point to Charisse and Robyn

Once the RHOP star dropped the teaser about the upcoming season, viewers quickly put on their detective caps.

After the clip was posted by Instagram user @omfgrealitytv, fans of the show took to the comment section to give their guesses and solve the mystery.

The initials R and C leave Candiace, Robyn, and Charisse from the cast.

However, most people are convinced that it’s Charisse and Robyn based on their long-standing friendship.

“It’s gotta be Robyn and Charisse, Robyn and Candice have never been that close to where it would be shocking if they fell out,” said one commenter.

“Robyn and charisse would make the most sense,” added someone else.

One viewer reasoned, “Charrisse and #Robyn knew each other the longest because Eddie and Juan in nba, per Charrisse as she explained how she selected (invited) the ladies to do #rhop #og Sorry to hear that one honestly.”

Another person wrote, “Robyn and Charrisse for sure. They were buddy-buddy!”

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus.