Robyn Dixon reveals spoiler about new season of RHOP

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon explained what fans could look forward to on the new season of the show, and her opinion differed from partner-in-crime, Gizelle Bryant.

Gizelle and Robyn host a podcast called Reasonably Shady, which the two began before the pandemic. The weekly show touches on the ladies’ lives, and occasionally, the women spill tea about the show.

The podcast hosts welcomed Carlos King, a well-known name in the Housewives world. Carlos played a role as a producer for ten years on Bravo, and he also worked for BET and OWN. The ladies invited their favorite producer Carlos, who now produces Love & Marriage, a show featuring former castmate Monique Samuels.

Carlos got the conversation going when he asked which Housewife consistently “brings it” on the show. Gizelle and Robyn agreed that each castmate takes turns stirring the pot and bringing the drama. However, when it came to the new season of RHOP–the ladies had differing opinions.

Gizelle believed that her frenemy Karen Huger brought the heat during the Season 7 filming.

But unlike her green-eyed bandit co-host, Robyn thinks another original cast member brought it during Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac: Ashley Darby.

Robyn Dixon says fans will see a very different Ashley Darby in new season

E! News reported Robyn’s words during the latest podcast episode.

According to Robyn, single and ready-to-mingle star Ashley Darby brought the heat this season.

Robyn explained, “I feel like Ashley saw last year and was like, ‘Oh, it’s time to play.'”

She continued, “You’re gonna see a different Ashley. You’re gonna see the old Ashley, but you’re gonna see a very different Ashley.”

Gizelle Bryant says Karen Huger is completely different in new season

Meanwhile, Gizelle Bryant thought Karen was the one to bring it during the new season.

Gizelle said of her frenemy Karen Huger, “She was spilling the tea this season. When does she ever spill tea? She hasn’t spilled tea in seven seasons. I think it’s a different side to her.”

Gizelle said Karen likes to “straddle the fence, not give her opinion [and] kind of play it safe,” but during the filming of Season 7, “The Grande Dame does not do that.”

Gizelle continued, “I can say this—this is a little bit of a spoiler alert for season seven, Andy don’t fire me—Karen brings it this season. Yes, she does.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 finished filming earlier this month and is expected to premiere this Autumn on Bravo.