RHOP producers trying to bring Monique Samuels back after she shockingly quit the show?

A lot of drama went down during Season 5 of the Real Housewives of Potomac.

And most memorable of them all was the shocking fight between Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels.

But another bombshell occurred after the reunion, Monique Samuels shared on Instagram that she would not be returning to the show.

Fans were shocked, and the network did not expect that decision from Samuels either.

And now they reportedly want her back!

RHOP producers desperate after Season 5?

The claim from YouTuber The Real Andy of Beverly Hills is that producers from the Real Housewives of Potomac are in desperation mode.

“The streets are talking and they’re saying that… they are having problems casting the new lady or ladies for Season 6. And producers basically are right now desperate, trying to see what they’re gonna do,” said Andy.

He also shared that Monique’s sudden exit from RHOP accounts for the reason why OG Robyn Dixon has not been fired from the show.

As you know, fans have been calling for the green-eyed-beauty to be fired from RHOP and she even had to clear up recent rumors that she was let go.

Andy explained, “Part of that is why Robyn Dixon was not fired [from] the show because they cannot afford to lose more people when they don’t have people to really bring to the show. ”

RHOP team allegedly trying to bring Monique back

While dishing all the gossip about the Real Housewives of Potomac, the YouTuber also shared some interesting details about Monique Samuels.

He shared that RHOP producers are actually trying to bring back the 37-year-old.

“Now also producers are so desperate to find people or to do something that they are going hard at trying to get Monique back into the show,” alleged Andy.

Just recently it was revealed that the RHOP star’s exit caused a wrench in the plans of RHOP producers, and they’ve since decided to add two new women to the show.

A source shared, “Potomac needs to fill Monique’s role on the show. Before Monique quit, production was anticipating following the aftermath of Monique and Candiace – will they reconcile? Will the cast remain divided? Now that she’s gone, they’ll need to explore new people.”

But things may not be going too well with that.

The popular YouTuber proclaimed that RHOP is doing everything in their power to get the mom-of-three to commit to another season.

“But Monique has not shown any interest in being back into the show with some of these ladies,” commented The Real Andy.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus on Bravo.