RHONY’s Leah McSweeney was Julia Fox’s Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor 

Leah McSweeney revealed that she was Julia Fox’s sponsor when the two attended Alcoholics Anonymous meetings in New York.

Julia Fox was in the spotlight because she and Kanye West dated for a couple of months in early 2022. She has been candid about her addiction struggles in the past, and so has RHONY star, Leah McSweeney.

The two met over a decade ago at NYC AA meetings and have maintained their friendship.

The news was revealed on the Morning Toast podcast episode The Slap Heard Round The World with Leah McSweeney. Leah is currently promoting her book, which will be released next week.

Page Six reports that Leah and Julia remain friends years after attending Alcoholics Anonymous. Leah told the Morning Toast host about her relationship with Julia, “I was her sponsor in AA years ago, and we just stayed friends.”

Leah also took the role of a sponsor, who is someone who lends support to a fellow alcoholic.

Leah and Julia discussed their ten-year friendship on a November 2021 episode of The Uncut Gems star’s podcast, Forbidden Fruits.

Fox said, “Leah was my sponsor in AA. We were both so sick and suffering.”

McSweeney revealed how much she liked her sponsees, “I have the coolest sponsees though. I mean, I really was in no shape to help anybody.”

Leah’s book is called Chaos Theory and details intimate parts of her life.

Bravo reveals recasting plans for RHONY

The Real Housewives of New York City made a franchise record last year when it became the first Housewives season not to film a reunion. The show had low views after an attempt to add diversity and a new character to the show.

Andy Cohen revealed that fans should expect a shakeup in the cast.

Andy told Variety, “We’ve spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we’ve come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans.”

The Real Housewives of New York City will have a new cast, and OG favorites will return in a different show. Andy explained, “Our loyal fans have spoken as to what they want to see and what they don’t want to see…this is a series where you’re going to expect to see fan-favorites from the show’s great history.”

He continued, “We’re looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races, and religions.”

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus on Bravo.