Julia Fox claims she was ‘stoned’ during viral Uncut Gems interview

Julia Fox at 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 92nd Academy Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Her relationship with Kanye West may be over, but Julia Fox has gone viral again due to the way she spoke in an interview about her biggest film so far, Uncut Gems.

The actress gave an awkward pronunciation of the movie’s title, leading many TikTokers to attempt to impersonate how she sounded or just make fun of Fox.

Since then, Fox has responded to the viral clips of her interview and the impersonators, claiming she was “stoned” when she was doing the interview.

Julia Fox claims she was stoned during interview

A simple line as a response to an interview question has become a viral moment for Julia Fox. During Fox’s appearance on Call Her Daddy podcast, host Alex Cooper asked her if she felt like she was Kanye West’s muse.

“Yeah, a little. Maybe. I mean, I was Josh Safdie’s muse when he was making Uncut Gems,” the actress said in the interview.

While that line isn’t necessarily funny, the way Fox delivered it has become the hilarious topic of many videos attempting to replicate her sound.

After Page Six shared an Instagram reel featuring TikTokers making fun of her pronunciation of Uncut Gems, Fox jumped into the comments to let every know why she sounded like that.

“Omggggg I was stoned leave me alone!!!! Hahahahahah 😂😂😂,” Fox commented.

Pic credit: @pagesix/Instagram

Fox, 32, played Julia De Fiore in 2019’s Uncut Gems, the girlfriend of the movie’s main character Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler). Josh Safdie co-wrote and co-directed the film, which received critical acclaim, but failed to capture any major awards.

While Fox received a nomination for the Breakthrough Actor Award at the 2019 Gotham Awards, she lost to Canadian actor Taylor Russell for her performance in Waves.

Fox split from Kanye West, considering book on relationship

While Fox rose to film in Hollywood with Uncut Gems, she gained even more fame in the past several months due to a brief relationship with rapper Kanye West. Their meeting came months after West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, filed for divorce from the rapper and moved on to a new boyfriend.

Kanye and Fox reportedly first met at a New Year’s Eve party in Miami and continued dating into February. After six weeks of dating, Fox ended things with West.

During the time Fox and West dated, the rapper continued to share videos and social media posts about being involved in his kids’ lives, getting back with Kim Kardashian, asking Billie Eilish to apologize to Travis Scott, and declaring Kid Cudi wouldn’t be on his new album.

West, who currently goes by Ye, has also made Kim’s boyfriend Pete Davidson a target, posting many Instagram videos and comments aimed at the Saturday Night Live star. He’s deleted those posts and more recently started promoting his upcoming album Donda 2.

While Fox’s time with West was short-lived, it appears she may be looking to cash in on that time by writing a book about her experience. According to Complex, Fox mentioned that fans would need to “buy the book when it comes out” to get the “full tea” on her brief time dating Kanye West.

That could include a revelation that their dating was a publicity stunt, as many people, including rapper Azealia Banks, believe it was all for show during the six weeks Julia Fox and Kanye West dated.