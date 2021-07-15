RHONY: Ramona Singer denies rumors that she’s been fired from the show

Ramona Singer responds to rumors of RHONY firing Pic credit: Bravo

Stop panicking, Ramona stans! It seems like there is plenty more turtle time to be had. Ramona Singer, OG of The Real Housewives of New York City officially shut down rumors that she may be getting fired from the show, and reactions are mixed.

Viewers of The Real Housewives of New York have been on a roller coaster with her since the very first days of the show, but she’s been taking her lumps here lately and some are questioning if she should remain part of the show in the coming seasons.

Rumors have been flying about her possible dismissal from the show, and there was even scuttle that she may not attend the reunion.

Most of the negative reactions have been blowback from her interaction with her castmates of color, and her political leanings over the last few years.

Ramona Singer responds to RHONY firing rumors

Ramona, known both for her tone-deafness and love for the thirst-trap selfie, posted a shot of herself on Instagram this week with the caption, “Hot night out,” adding a fire and star emoji for that extra Ramona-flourish.

This kind of picture is on-brand for the 64-year-old, and as much as she is known for defying her age, she is also equally as known for her inability to read a room. Ramona is an expert at saying the quiet part out loud, both online and in real life.

This often emboldens fans to ask the hard questions in the comments.

One such poster, @gracekathryn92, took this opportunity to question Ramona about the rumors, writing, “Did you get fired? Fans wanna know?”

Ramona is never one to let a story lie, so her response offered some much-needed clarification to the recent rumors swirling around her. Amid all the comments, both nasty and supportive, Ramona let this user know, in no uncertain terms, that she was not being fired.

Ramona Singer answers fans’ questions about firing from RHONY.

Ramona Singer is a staple in The Real Housewives franchise

As one of the most controversial personalities in The Real Housewives franchise (and beyond), Ramona’s general existence on television can be quite galvanizing. Some fans hope she goes away forever, while others are die-hard Ramona stans.

Love her or hate her, the RHONY franchise would seem like a totally different show without her. But if you believe Ramona, that won’t be an issue at all as it looks like she is here to stay, at least for now.

The Real Housewives of New York airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.