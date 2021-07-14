RHONY: Ramona Singer refuses to attend RHONY reunion after news leaked that she’s getting fired?

Ramona Singer is reportedly refusing to film the reunion Pic credit: Bravo

Viewers are saying that this season of The Real Housewives of New York is boring but things are anything but behind the scenes.

As a matter of fact, things are about to get even more interesting if the latest rumors are true that Ramona Singer is refusing to participate in the Season 13 reunion.

The rumor mill has been running rampant that producers of the show are planning to fire the OG as viewership continues to decline, but this has yet to be confirmed. However, Ramona has allegedly caught wind of her impending firing and has refused to film the reunion which has now been postponed.

Did Ramona Singer refuse to film RHONY reunion?

A lot is going on behind the scenes of The Real Housewives of York amid viewer criticism and dwindling ratings.

Radar Online has learned that the OG has pulled out of taping the reunion after news leaked that producers are planning to replace her next season due to her high salary and low ratings.

Now Ramona is allegedly refusing to subject herself to further scrutiny and emotional turmoil at the reunion, especially if her contract will not be renewed for another season.

According to sources, “The entire reunion has been canceled” and “Andy Cohen is freaking out.”

There are also reportedly talks of taking legal action against Ramona for “breach of contract” by not following through with her job of appearing at the reunion. So far, “the other RHONY stars have been told taping has been postponed” but a new date for taping has not yet been given to the cast.

The media outlet also noted that this situation with Ramona was the very reason why producers were trying to “keep a tight lid on the news that they weren’t planning to ask her back following Season 13.”

Ramona Singer could be getting fired from RHONY

Several media outlets have reported that The Real Housewives of New York star is about to be axed by the network, but at the moment it’s still just a rumor. Ramona has been getting a lot of heat from viewers this season for some of her questionable behavior on and off the show.

However, viewer backlash is nothing new for the 64-year-old who’s been getting called out for years, and yet season after season she has escaped the chopping block. Ramona’s 13 year run on the show might finally be coming to an end.

Season 13 is still airing, so cast contracts for Season 14 have now been sent out as of yet, but after such a dismal season there’s probably a cast shakeup in the works.

Will Ramona return to RHONY for the 14th year in a row? We’ll just have to wait and see.

The Real Housewives of New York airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.