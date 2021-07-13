RHONY: Producers planning to fire OG Ramona Singer after dismal season?

Is Ramona Singer getting fired from RHONY? Pic credit:Bravo/Heidi Gutman

Rumors are swirling that The Real Housewives of New York Star Ramona Singer is on the chopping board, and will be fired from the show next season.

The reason seems to be the dismal ratings that the show has been getting so far. Another reason for Ramona’s impending firing is that the OG is allegedly too expensive.

It’s not clear how much money Ramona is paid per season, but after being on the franchise for the past 13 years it’s not hard to believe that she’s probably the highest-paid cast member at the moment.

Speculation has been running rampant that Ramona’s time on The Real Housewives of New York might be coming to an end, that is according to sources at Radar Online.

The insider noted, “The only original New York cast member who has never left from day one is Ramona Singer but now her time is up. Ramona will not be invited back to the next season of the show, which is currently not in production for a couple of reasons.”

Supposedly, one reason why Ramona might be axed next season is her high price tag.

“One, she is too expensive,” noted the source. “She is the only lady that has been on the show from day one, (Countess LuAnn was demoted to “a friend” before returning as a full-time cast member) and her salary reflects it.”

They continued, “Plus, the basic premise of the show doesn’t work anymore. A bunch of older white women behaving badly was fun a decade ago but not today. The world has changed and if the show wants to survive another decade it must change too and that starts with the cast.”

Ramona Singer’s firing is not official yet

The Real Housewives of New York star has gotten a lot of heat for her behavior over the years, but lately, viewers have become less tolerant of Ramona’s ignorant comments, which some people have even deemed as racist.

In the current climate and with new cast members coming on board, the 64-year-old is constantly being called out for her words and actions.

According to a friend of the media outlet, Ramona is not too happy about how much the show has changed over the years.

“Ramona is furious that the show is changing. She doesn’t understand why her behavior isn’t great TV anymore. After over a decade of being rewarded for saying and doing the things she has done, she does not understand what the problem is.”

There has been no official word yet regarding whether Ramona will really be fired from the show as Season 13 is still playing out. However, ratings have been dismal and the insider noted that the network has already said “goodbye” to the OG despite the fact she has not officially been fired.

The Real Housewives of New York airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.