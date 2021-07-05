Bershan Shaw defends Ramona Singer against racist claims. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New York cast member Bershan Shaw is defending Ramona Singer against racist allegations. And as far as the RHONY newbie is concerned, her friend is anything but.

Ramona has come under scrutiny many times over the years for some of her actions and comments that many deem ignorant and in some cases, people have even labeled them as racist. Early on in the season, she got tons of backlash for referring to her catering staff as “the help” a title that fellow newbie Eboni K. Williams took an issue with.

However, as racial topics continue to play out heavily on the show this season, RHONY fans have raised their eyebrows even more at the OG. Now it looks like Ramona has at least one person in her corner and it’s her friend Bershan, who made her first appearance on the show last week.

Bershan Shaw says Ramona Singer is not a racist

Bershan had a recent chat with Us Weekly and she defended the long-running Real Housewives of New York star against claims of her being a racist.

“I gotta tell you, Ramona is not a racist,” remarked Bershan during her interview. “I’d say this again. Everyone’s like, ‘She’s a racist.’ She’s not. … We just grew up in different ways, in different areas.”

The 47-year-old also tried to add some context to Ramona’s behavior by dishing about the OG’s upbringing. “Ramona didn’t grow up in a diverse area, right?” explained Bershan. “So, Ramona lives in her bubble, right? Her friends. But when we met in the summer, we hit it off. … She’s a straight shooter.”

Bershan Shaw says Ramona Singer lives in a bubble

The new friend of the show continued to dish about Ramona Singer during her chat with the media outlet.

Last week, Eboni K.Williams had a dinner party in Harlem for her castmates where she tried to teach them about Black history. However, Ramona had no interest in the topic and even left the party early after claiming that she wasn’t feeling very well.

Despite Harlem being very close to the Upper East Side where some of the other women reside, they admitted to never venturing in that part of town. However, Bershan doesn’t think that should be a strike against Ramona just because she stays in her Upper East Side world.

“I’m not like, you know, kissing her butt … but she’s like a lot of New Yorkers, they stay in their neighborhoods,” noted Bershan. “They’re here, they’re there. I just think she has a world — it’s Upper East Side. She goes to the Hamptons. That’s her world and that’s her own bubble.”

The Real Housewives of New York airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.