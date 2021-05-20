RHONY: Eboni K. Williams explains how she got Ramona Singer to stop calling staff ‘the help’

RHONY star Eboni K. Williams discusses her conversation with Ramona Singer over “the help” comment. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New York newbie, Eboni K. Williams, is already making her mark in the franchise by calling out her cast members for their out-of-touch behavior.

In a recent episode of the show, Eboni confronted Ramona after witnessing an uncomfortable exchange between her and a member of her house staff.

In the interaction, Ramona called the staff member by an incorrect name, and when corrected, made a reference to the fact that she’s unable to keep the names of “the help” straight.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Eboni believes she ‘got through to Ramona’

Speaking to Page Six, Eboni revealed that she believed her conversation with Ramona was constructive.

Part of that may be due to the fact that Eboni shared a personal story about her grandmother, who was a domestic worker.

And while Ramona claimed to have only used the term “help” in a literal connotation, Eboni said Ramona may have taken more away from the conversation than she let on.

“I pretty much know I got through to Ramona only because — now, she might not admit this, maybe she would, though I’m not sure — because later throughout the scene, you see her using people’s names!” Eboni stated.

“And it’s great. It’s great! It’s amazing. Just stay tuned. It’s awesome.”

Race plays a part in Eboni’s discussion with Ramona

Eboni also admitted that the conversation with Ramona delved into deeper subject matter, but pointed out that using appropriate names and language is a matter of “respect.”

She shared, “There are some racial components to it, and we talk about that in the episode arc.”

“But really, it’s just anybody just respecting anybody’s humanity enough to refer to them by their name, the correct name, and understand that they are not just there in existence to serve you, but they are occupying in their own humanity and need to be respected as such.”

From her point of view, the women who helped Ramona host her guests are more than just staff and believes they deserve to be perceived in a better, more appropriate, light.

“This woman doesn’t just work for Ramona,” Eboni explained. “This woman is really an entrepreneur herself. She does catering and hosting and everything you need to make your life easier while you’re entertaining your guests. That’s what Michelle does, is her name.”

“And she’s so lovely. Actually, I was just DMing with her not too long ago,” Eboni added.

It also seems that Ramona not only heard what Eboni was saying, but she also appreciated the way Eboni approached the situation.

“I love the fact that Eboni, in a non-condescending way, is explaining to me the reason why that word isn’t cool,” she said. “I get it. I’m not stupid. But sometimes I have a slip of a tongue.” Ramona admitted.

The Real Housewives of New York airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.