RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice throws shade at the Gorgas while praising Joe Giudice’s family

Teresa Giudice isn’t happy with her family members but has nothing bad to say about her ex-in-laws.

She threw a huge double graduation party for Gia and Gabriella Giudice and talked about it during the recent episode of her podcast.

It’s no secret there’s no love lost between Teresa and the Gorgas, but sadly, their drama has escalated to estrangement.

Joe and Melissa didn’t attend the graduations for Gia or Gabriella, but Joe Giudice’s brother, Pete, and his wife, Sheila, were there for their nieces.

His family has stepped up for the girls since his deportation, and they often visit him in the Bahamas, where he currently resides.

However, according to The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, the same can’t be said about Teresa’s brother, Joe.

Teresa Giudice praises Joe Giudice’s family while shading her own

For years, Teresa Giudice has held on to the belief that Joe and Melissa Gorga joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey behind her back and did it for the money.

While they deny it, Teresa isn’t willing to budge on her perspective.

While discussing Joe Giudice’s brother Pete and his relationship with her and Luis (Louie) Ruelas, Teresa revealed that Joe is fine with it. She grew up with Pete, and they were friends forever, and now he and Louie chat often.

Teresa said on her podcast, “Joe’s family is an amazing family. They’re all about family. They would never hurt each other in any way, no matter how much money somebody offered them, they would never hurt each other. That’s not how Joe’s family rolls.”

The nod to money was likely about the Gorgas and an easy way to throw shade without naming names.

Teresa Giudice talks about cutting people out

It’s been very rocky between Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga since he and Melissa Gorga joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

While discussing family issues, and went in about family not being happy for you. It likely referenced the beef Joe has with Teresa’s husband, Luis Ruelas. The Gorgas didn’t attend their wedding, and things blew up during the Season 13 reunion between Joe and Louie.

Teresa said, “You can’t pick your family, but you can pick your friends. Sometimes your family is not happy for you, so that’s why you need to X those people out.”

Joe and Melissa aren’t the only family members cut out of Teresa’s life. Her cousin, Kathy Wakile, and her sister Rosie are no longer in contact with the OG of RHONJ. They appeared in a few seasons, but Teresa also believed they joined the show for money, and she cut ties with them years ago.

Seeing the dynamic between Teresa and Melissa when the cameras pick back up will be interesting.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.