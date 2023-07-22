RHONJ star Teresa Giudice slammed over Audriana’s clothing at event

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is continuously under fire.

From being with Luis Ruelas (and sticking by his behavior some have condemned) to her excessive use of face tune and filters, the OG has been dragged all over social media.

Her recent share is no different.

Teresa and her family hung out with Dolores Catania and her boyfriend, Paulie. They appeared to be at a concert, and all four of her daughters were in attendance.

She captioned the share, “Lovin the crew 🖤”

Immediately, the comment section lit up with critiques over how Teresa allows her youngest daughter, Audriana, to dress.

Teresa Giudice dragged over Audriana’s clothing

Teresa Giudice shared a carousel of photos from the event they all attended. The third photo featured Teresa and her girls, where all the comments came from.

However, this isn’t the first time The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been called out for Audriana’s clothing.

One commenter pointed out that Teresa allows Audriana to wear revealing clothing, writing, “With all due respect, why do you allow Audriana to wear such revealing clothes? She is only 13 years old.”

Another called the way the youngest Giudice dresses “terrible.”

Another commenter who admitted to always defending Teresa also had concerns, writing, “Look I’m team Teresa all day. I damn near should be paid for dragging the haters on Twitter BUT I gotta say, Audriana is only 13…Tre she dresses too grown. She be wearing more revealing clothes than her older adult sisters.”

Teresa hasn’t said much about the recent controversies. She remains inside her “love bubble,” which seems to be her main focus.

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is still not filming

After a very intense Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the cast hasn’t resumed filming — yet.

Their entire cast is reportedly returning, and cameras are supposed to go up in August.

However, there have been rumblings about what’s happening behind the scenes. Frank Catania likes to talk, but Dolores Catania already spoke about not listening to Frank.

Teresa Giudice hasn’t made up with Melissa Gorga, and it looks like that won’t happen before filming begins. They will likely film together but don’t expect any effort from either.

These days, Teresa is focused on her family and friends who support her life with Luis Ruelas.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.