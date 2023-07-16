Dolores Catania warns ‘don’t listen to Frank’ as RHONJ remains delayed

The Real Housewives of New Jersey women still aren’t filming Season 14 as they enjoy a summer off before the cameras go back up.

Dolores Catania has remained a staple on the show, and she’ll be back for more when filming picks back up in August.

She has been enjoying the summer and attending events. This is the first summer the cast hasn’t been actively filming, so Dolores is soaking it all up.

The reality TV star graced the cover of Bella Magazine and attended a party in her honor. Dolores’ style has always been fun and on-trend. She has attended several Bella parties. She even met her stylist at one of them.

While enjoying the party at Avenue, she talked a bit about the show. She warned fans about listening to Frank Catania when it comes to anything about Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Here’s what Dolores says about the upcoming season and what fans can expect.

Dolores Catania says ‘don’t listen to Frank’

While speaking with Reality Blurb at the Belle event, Dolores Catania shared a bit about what The Real Housewives of New Jersey can expect for Season 14.

Dolores is returning, which wasn’t shocking because it’s been said that all of the women were asked back. However, she noted that she was unclear whether Rachel Fuda, Jennifer Fessler, and Danielle Cabral would be back. They don’t know those things until filming begins, according to her. However, that may be a deflection because the new women were a hit among viewers.

When asked whether Frankie Catania has declined to film anymore because of the situation between him and Luis Ruelas (which Frank Catania said), Dolores quickly disputed it. She said, “Oh don’t listen to Frank. He talks too [much]. The show is part of our family, and that’s the way it’ll stay.”

She revealed that she speaks to everyone off-camera and goes into a new season with everything left in the past to start fresh.

Dolores mentioned, “I’m okay. Listen, I always go into every season starting over. Everything’s left behind me. [But] I don’t know if everybody’s gonna be like that.”

What will Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey look like?

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will resume filming sometime next month.

Everyone appears to be returning, though Bravo has not made an official announcement. Dolores Catania confirmed her return, though.

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga will be back, which begs the question of how much drama will Season 14 have? The two have been at each other’s throats for season after season, but Season 13 was the breaking point.

There is so much to look forward to; if the drama is like last season, it will be another great run.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.