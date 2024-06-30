RHONJ’s Rachel Fuda goes sparkly for Pride: ‘John Fuda is a lucky man’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Rachel Fuda was shiny and bright as she attended a Pride event.

She is quickly becoming a fan favorite while not backing down from Teresa Giudice.

And she always has her husband, John Fuda’s, back.

Filming on Season 14 wrapped, and without a reunion being filmed, the ladies have been living their best lives.

However, an alternative ending for Season 14 has been revealed. The women will come together in two separate camps to give viewers closure.

Meanwhile, Rachel is living her best life, attending concerts and making appearances.

Rachel Fuda goes sparkly for Pride event

On Instagram, Rachel Fuda has been sharing some of the fun she’s been having as summer hits the East Coast.

While attending a Pride event in New York, Rachel went all out with a sparkly jumpsuit with cargo pockets. A transparent bag added another touch to the already over-the-top look.

The comment section lit up with praise for how amazing Rachel looked in the outfit she chose.

One commenter suggested that “John Fuda is a lucky man” after seeing the sparkly jumpsuit.

John also showed up in the comment section to leave fire emojis for his wife.

And Rachel’s friend and co-star, Danielle Cabral, immediately put in a bid to borrow the outfit.

It’s safe to say the brunette beauty’s choice to kick off the Pride event was a good one.

Rachel Fuda won’t back down on RHONJ

Scoring a second season on The Real Housewives of New Jersey wasn’t surprising, as Rachel Fuda delivered during her freshman season.

However, she is coming out even better for her sophomore season. When she sat down with Teresa Giudice and things got heated, she didn’t even bat an eyelash.

Rachel is building stronger friendships with Melissa Gorga, Danielle Cabral, and Margaret Josephs. Her close relationship with Jenn Fessler has faded, and while she grieved the loss during filming, it seems that she has moved past that now.

She and her husband, John Fuda, have repeatedly delivered when confronted. They won’t sit back and let things happen without defending themselves.

There are still more episodes left to air this season. After the most recent altercation between Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin, the cast will be buzzing about it moving forward.

It seems that even more confrontations are coming this season, and it will have the cast drawing lines in the sand.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.