RHONJ’s Danielle Cabral slammed by hairstylist who was ‘never paid’ for her work

Danielle Cabral is getting called out by her hairstylist who claimed she worked on The Real Housewives of New Jersey star but never got paid.

The celebrity hairstylist, Karyn DeSimone has several photos on her Instagram page of Danielle and other reality TV stars such as Dolores Catania and Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick.

Danielle seemingly started working with Karyn after she snagged a role on RHONJ as she styled her hair for the Bravo Housewife’s first cast photo for the show.

There are at least a dozen photos of Danielle on Karyn’s page, showing she worked with the celebrity stylist for her Season 13 engagements – including her first BravoCon appearance, TV confessionals, and other events.

The twosome worked together again for Danielle’s second season filming the show, but things have turned sour.

Karyn shared a photo of one of Danielle’s Season 14 looks and called out the mom of two for her unpaid bill.

Oh, and in case you’re wondering why the popular Jersey stylist didn’t reach out to Danielle directly to air her gripe, Karyn said she did and was blocked by the RHONJ star.

Danielle Cabral’s hairstylist calls out the RHONJ star for unpaid bills

Danielle Cabral is in hot water with her former hairstylist, Karyn, who slammed the RHONJ star for refusing to pay for her services.

She posted a photo of Danielle rocking a sleek ponytail style that was done for an episode of the show.

“Stayed tuned I will be posting all hair looks from season 14 #rhonj @bravotv,” wrote Karyn. “Even tho Danielle NEVER PAID for this look, she did promise to promote and circulate all my work.”

Karyn claimed that instead of paying her bill the Bravolebrity “took me for a spin and decided to block me.”

“I still feel it’s only fair all my hard work be promoted as promised. What do you guys think is fair?” she asked her followers.

Danielle Cabral has not responded to the allegations

Meanwhile, Danielle has already found someone else to style her blonde tresses now that she has parted ways with Karyn.

In a recent Instagram post, she showed off stunning mermaid curls done for the premiere party for RHONJ Season 14.

“5 MORE DAYS until #RHONJ season 14 premieres on @bravotv 8pm #GOODALWAYSWINS,” Danielle captioned the post.

She also credited “Beautiful Glam & Hair styling by @glambysanela.”

So far, Danielle has not responded to Karyn’s allegations.

However, we already know that the Boujie Mama isn’t quiet on social media, so let’s wait and see if she’ll share her side of the story.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.