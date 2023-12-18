Danielle Cabral trolled over Ozempic comments after tummy tuck reveal

Danielle Cabral recently blasted Ozempic users and told them to go “run on a f***ing treadmill,” but now she’s the one getting blasted online.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is being trolled over those words after her recent tummy tuck reveal.

Danielle underwent a mommy makeover in July. She shared the news and said she was self-conscious about the loose skin on her belly since giving birth and hadn’t worn a bikini in eight years.

At the time, she got criticized for opting to go under the knife, but now there’s even more heat on the mom of two.

A few weeks ago, Monsters and Critics shared Danielle’s profanity-laced interview that was making the rounds on social media.

In it, the 38-year-old slammed Ozempic users and revealed that her friend, who has diabetes, was unable to get the controversial drug due to its misuse by celebs and reality TV stars who want a quick way to slim down.

However, after her tummy tuck surgery, she’s being called out for her hypocrisy.

RHONJ star Danielle Cabral shares excitement over her plastic surgery results

Danielle Cabral chronicled her tummy tuck journey and had a big reveal to showcase her flat new stomach.

She shared a snippet of the video on Instagram that showed her on the day of surgery, her recovery period, plus the moment they removed the stitching to reveal the final results.

The video shows Danielle smiling from ear to ear as she touched her stomach and proclaimed, “Oh my God, it’s flat!”

The video was shared on Danielle’s private Instagram page and reposted on her plastic surgeon’s business page.

In the caption, the RHONJ star noted, “After 2 C-sections, healthy dieting and INSANE workouts, there was nothing left that I could do to get rid of my excess skin.”

“There wasn’t a magical pill (I wish) I could take for it to disappear,” she added.

Critics are trolling Danielle Cabral after her tummy tuck reveal

After sharing the video on Instagram, people instantly took to the comments to call out the RHONJ star’s “hypocrisy” after her recent words about Ozempic users.

“The Hypocrisy 😂,” wrote one commenter.

“Just run on a treadmill,” said someone else.

One person asked, “Wait lol so you mean sometimes ‘running on a f**king treadmill’ DOESNT WORK?!”

Pic credit: @daniellecabralofficial/Instagram

“Ozempic not ok but plastic surgery is ok. Got it. 🙄,” wrote one commenter.

“Ozempic is great,” responded Danielle. “Just can’t think of it as a miracle and the only solution. Gotta put in some work, too.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.