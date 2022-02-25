RHONJ spoilers: Teresa Giudice storms off after cast takes aim at boyfriend Luis Ruelas

Teresa Giudice isn’t here for the critiques about Luis Ruelas. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is filled with drama this season, and it’s just getting started.

Teresa Giudice is said to have a moment equivalent to the infamous table flip during Season 1. It all circles back to the women’s opinions of her boyfriend, Luis Ruelas.

She isn’t here for their opinions about her soon-to-be-husband, and Teresa takes a stand in an upcoming episode.

Teresa Giudice blows off RHONJ dinner

In a sneak peek for an upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the women show up to Jennifer Aydin’s Shore house, and Teresa Giudice is nowhere to be found.

Melissa Gorga speaks up about being warned about talking about Luis Ruelas, and the other women discuss where the RHONJ OG is and why she isn’t answering her phone.

Even Doroles and Frank Catania wonder where Teresa and Luis are when they arrive after the other couples.

Why is everyone concerned for Teresa Giudice?

Teresa Giudice’s biggest complaint is the questions about Luis. This is his first season on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. He was discussed last season and showed up at the reunion, but he is being shown and talked about a lot more this time around.

There was a video that surfaced of some mission Luis went on, and it seemed pretty intense. Margaret Josephs asked Teresa about it at her pool party, and the OG shut her down right away. She doesn’t want to discuss her relationship with the women, so it isn’t happening.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast trip will provide more answers. When Teresa and Margaret get into a very heated argument over Luis and his intentions, Teresa absolutely loses her cool, and from there, everything goes downhill. Margaret and Teresa are still estranged because of the incident.

Luis Ruelas is a businessman, and he appears to be in the relationship for love, though it was revealed Teresa and her man are not doing a prenup ahead of their wedding. This got the attention of Bethenny Frankel, who begged her fellow Bravo star to reconsider. She isn’t here for the critiques, and she’s going to live her life the way she wants, despite what everyone else is saying.

The two were engaged a few months ago, and that is supposed to be a part of this season of RHONJ.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.