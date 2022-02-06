Bethenny Frankel is practically begging Teresa Giudice to get a prenup

Former RHONJ star Bethenny Frankel. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel has always been a savvy businesswoman, and it has paid off since her net worth sits at over $70 million.

She has also been through a very messy and public divorce. Bethenny went through an exhausting divorce and custody battle with ex-husband Jason Hoppy, which means she has personal experience in the area.

So it’s no surprise Bethenny had a strong reaction when she heard Teresa Giudice had no plans to sign a prenuptial agreement with fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas before their wedding. She immediately took to her social media to give her reaction.

Bethenny knows the importance of prenups, pushes Teresa to consider the same with fiance Louie

At first, Bethenny herself did not want to get a prenup with her ex-husband. She found the notion embarrassing, uncomfortable, and awkward. She felt a contract in marriage was unnecessary, but she did eventually sign one, which helped protect her assets when she and Hoppy split.

During Teresa’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Andy questioned the Real Housewives of New Jersey OG and was shocked to hear her say she wasn’t interested in getting a prenup. Fans and viewers – and Bethenny – hopped on Twitter to give advice to the fan favorite Housewife.

Bethenny used Twitter to reach out to Teresa. Pic credit: @bethenny/Twitter

Teresa’s daughter Gia, who was behind the bar for the late night show, came to her mom’s defense and explained that her dad, Joe Giudice, forced Teresa to sign a prenup when they wed in 1999. She also added that her mom doesn’t need anything from Louie, and Louie would never take anything from Teresa. Giving into peer pressure, Tre said she would consider it, and seemed uncomfortable with the conversation.

When WWHL shared the video on YouTube, the outpour of people advising the RHONJ star to sign a prenup was overwhelming.

“I cannot believe she isn’t getting a prenup. And why wouldn’t Gia want her mom to protect herself? They are so naive,” wrote a fan.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Omg PLEASE for the love of God, sign a prenuptial agreement no matter what,” another viewer added.

“Teresa, wish you all the best but don’t let anything blind you. Protect yourself and get a prenup,” a fan replied.

“Why wouldn’t she want to protect her daughters assets. Gia being defensive is laughable. She’s a kid, she doesn’t understand the real world. She’s lucky [Joe Giudice] gave her the house,” a YouTube user said.

What would Teresa lose in a divorce?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Teresa is currently worth more than $500,000 and had $11 million in debt when she filed for bankruptcy back in 2011.

Teresa is the only New Jersey Housewife to appear in every season of the show, and also had a short lived spin-off called Teresa Checks In. She has written five books, including three New York Times best sellers, and has her own line of wine and haircare.

On the flip side, Teresa’s fiancé is an executive at a media company and is currently worth over $2 million.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.