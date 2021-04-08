RHONJ: Margaret Josephs slams former housewives Siggy Flicker and Danielle Staub

Margaret Josephs slams Siggy Flicker and Danielle Staub. Pic credit:Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs is dishing about former castmates Siggy Flicker and Danielle Staub.

Let’s just say she didn’t exactly have glowing remarks about the Bravo alums.

Margaret started off as friends with both women during their stints on the show.

As time went on, things took a turn for the worst, and now the RHONJ star is not on speaking terms with either of the women.

Margaret says Danielle Staub is ‘damaged’

Margaret was a recent guest on the Mention It All Podcast, and she had quite a bit to say about her former friends.

Controversial RHONJ alum Danielle Staub was a topic of conversation during the interview.

Danielle and Margaret were very close but their relationship started to crumble during Season 10.

By the end of the season an explosive hair-pulling altercation severed their friendship for good.

Danielle has since left the show but there doesn’t seem to be much hope for a reconciliation between the two women.

“I think some people are insecure and they cannot distinguish between reality and camera. I think that’s what’s disturbing,” explained Margaret.

“I think Danielle is…I don’t think she’s a horrible person. I think she is damaged.”

The 53-year-old continued, “I know she’s going off on Instagram and saying horrible things about me, it doesn’t bother me at all cause I actually feel bad for her. I really did care for her, and I can say that honestly. I felt like I had a true friendship with her and I really did care about her. She just didn’t wanna hear it.”

“I think she has a hard time differentiating reality from TV. With that being said, I only want good things for her, and I want her to be okay,” added the New Jersey housewife.

Margaret says Siggy Flicker is a ‘stain on New Jersey’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also touched on her severed friendship with Siggy Flicker during her podcast chat.

When Margaret first joined the show, Siggy was also a cast member and they were actually friends.

However, the RHONJ star didn’t exactly get the warm welcoming she was expecting from Siggy and their relationship quickly turned sour.

While Margaret had some nice things to say about Danielle, she didn’t mince words when it came to her feelings about Siggy.

“With Siggy, I think she’s pure f#*king evil,” confessed Margaret. “And I do feel that way.”

“She’s a stain on New Jersey and she’s cold, calculating, easily threatened, and [I’m] so happy to be rid of her.”

She’s not a good person…” added the Season 11 cast member. “There’s not one redeeming quality about her whatsoever.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.